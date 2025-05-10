A new research study into strokes, which are a leading cause of death in Scotland, found that a simple vaccine currently used for the inexpensive shingles virus, could actually reduce your risk of getting a stroke for years into the future.

With one stroke happening every five minutes across the UK, many health experts are keen to find a potential solution for what is still one of the biggest cause of deaths for Scots.

A new study in Heart Journal, which involved investigators looking at data of more than a million adults over 50, found that those who were given a shingles vaccine were actually 26% less likely to experience a stroke, and were also less likely to experience heart disease than those who didn't get the vaccine. It was found this protective factor could last up to eight years and was particularly strong in men, although women did benefit too.

"These findings indicate that the shingles vaccine doesn’t just prevent a painful rash; it can also lower the risk of strokes and heart attacks. That’s a major health win for anyone eligible for the jab. This study shows how powerful interventions can be—not only does it stop shingles but also protects your heart and brain, " explains brain injury expert Natalie Mackenzie, founder of BIS Services, the UK's leading provider of cognitive rehabilitation services for individuals with brain injury such as strokes.

Mackenzie has high hopes this research could have a real impact for those at risk of strokes: "The findings that the shingles vaccines can reduce stroke risks is a big step forward for preventative measures. The efficacy noted in this research is certainly meaningful and could be a great tool for reducing the risk of stroke. Further evidence here that protecting yourself from certain illness can bring unexpected benefits for your overall health," she adds.