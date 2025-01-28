New NHS strategy boosts capacity, but innovation is key to lasting renewal

The First Minister has pledged a major expansion of NHS Scotland capacity, but a formal health service partner insists that targeted innovation is also crucial to securing a sustainable NHS for the future.

The First Minister believes that increased capacity and expanded primary care services can be achieved by an NHS which, he said, is “still beset by backlogs and delayed discharges, and struggling to meet the increasing needs of an ageing population”.

He insists that shifting the focus from acute care to community care must continue in order to reduce ongoing pressures and that “the foundations on which we will build NHS recovery and renewal are strong”.

Executive Chair of InnoScot Health, Graham Watson, notes that while Mr Swinney points to cutting edge initiatives achieved in recent times such as the HPV vaccination programme, placing a focus on supporting and embedding more innovation still offers one of the best long-term solutions.

Graham said: “The Scottish Government’s draft Budget for 2025-26 has earmarked more than £21 billion of funding for health and social care – a record level, with an additional £3.4bn coming from Westminster – and it clearly has to be spent well.

“It is pleasing therefore to hear Mr Swinney promise the rollout of a new ‘digital front door’ health and social care app from the end of 2025, better use of data, and the leveraging of smarter working in Scotland’s National Treatment Centres.

“Such commitment to service innovation must be sustained and expanded upon, ensuring an NHS that is not just patched up, but future ready and listening to the needs of an overwhelmingly digitally conversant society.

“In doing so, there is vast potential to tap into the knowledge and insight of the NHS Scotland workforce, and that huge asset must absolutely be harnessed if we are to innovate in the right direction and make best use of available resources.”

Mr Swinney insisted that the government strategy would “create centres of excellence, places of expertise and specialisation, where we will be better placed to capitalise on the technological innovation and the potential of AI”.

He further pledged an expansion of the Hospital at Home initiative – allowing hospital-levels of care in a person’s home – to at least 2,000 beds by the end of 2026.

“Better use of data,” Mr Swinney said, “will ensure that more operating theatres are working at maximum capacity, with best practice approaches, shown to increase productivity by 20%, rolled out across the country”.

Graham continued: “These are welcome steps forward that certainly form important pieces in the innovation puzzle.”

“The First Minister says that patients in Scotland are currently not getting the right care in the right place at the right time. Investment alone cannot solve those issues –it requires careful targeting, a focus on innovation and top to bottom analysis integrated with a progressive approach.

“More innovative thinking can also realise cost savings through smarter working practices – in other words, becoming more efficient with what you already have, by looking at a problem from a fresh perspective which can often require little or no expenditure.