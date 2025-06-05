New ‘life-changing’ eyecare hospital opens doors in Edinburgh

A new eyecare hospital offering cataract, glaucoma and eyelid surgery, and a range of specialist ophthalmology services, has opened in Edinburgh offering access to some of Scotland’s leading eye surgeons.

Clarity, located at The Stones at the South Gyle Business Park, provides a comprehensive suite of advanced diagnostics tools and testing equipment, allowing for precise evaluations and personalised treatment plans, as well as the latest lens technologies to offer patients tailored solutions.

The hospital, which opened on 2nd June, will be managed by Andrew Gunn, who worked for Aspen Healthcare and Nuffield Health for 10 years and has held senior operational roles at award-winning hospitals, including The Edinburgh Clinic. A passionate and enthusiastic leader, he says he is committed to making a difference in patients’ lives and strives for excellent outcomes by fostering a positive culture and environment for both staff and patients.

The hospital’s team is made up of seven clinical ophthalmic specialists with decades of combined experience in both NHS and independent care settings. Amongst others, it includes Dr Naing Latt Tint, considered one of Scotland’s top cataract, lens and refractive surgeons; Dr Andrew Tatham, president of the UK and Eire Glaucoma Society and clinical lead for ophthalmology with NHS Research Scotland; and Dr Mei-Ling Cheng, a Consultant Ophthalmic and Glaucoma surgeon with advanced specialist training in cataract surgery.

The Clarity Edinburgh team, with Hospital Manager Andrew Gunn (back centre)

Together, they say Clarity offers excellent clinical standards with clear pricing for precise treatment options, and a complete care pathway, from consultation and diagnosis, through to surgery and aftercare. They estimate wait times for treatment will be as little as two weeks from first consultation.

The Edinburgh hospital is Clarity’s first in Scotland, and there are plans to roll out more sites in the future.

Matt Currall, CEO of Clarity, said: “Being able to see your family and friends smile, absorb the depth of different colours in our world, and take in the feast nature offers, are all things many take for granted. Those who can’t enjoy that, due to eye conditions including cataracts and glaucoma, often feel very isolated.

“At Clarity, we believe optimal eye health is essential for enjoying life to the fullest so we’re dedicated to providing transformative eye treatments which restore patients’ vision so they can feel connected to their surroundings once again.

Clarity Edinburgh opened its doors on 2nd June 2025

“We’ve curated a team of specialist ophthalmology experts – true leaders in their field – to ensure the people of Edinburgh suffering with eye conditions have access to timely, high-quality care, so they can get back to full clarity of vision.

“Our doors are now open, and we encourage both patients and referrers, including GPs and opticians, to explore everything we have to offer.”

Andrew added: “Joining Clarity Edinburgh is an incredibly exciting opportunity. It marks my return home to Scotland, but more importantly, means I’m able to lead on this new chapter for the city’s eyecare patients, helping them rediscover the wonders of life through our innovative and compassionate service. I look forward to making Clarity the hospital of choice in Edinburgh and beyond for eye treatments and surgery.”