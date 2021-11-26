New Covid variant is 'huge international concern', Sajid Javid tells MPs

It comes after UK officials sounded the alarm on Thursday night over the B.1.1.529 variant, which has the potential to evade immunity built up by vaccination or prior infection.

Six African countries – South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini and Zimbabwe – have been added to a UK and Scotland travel red list over fears of importation.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a Covid-19 update to the House of Commons, Mr Javid said the B.1.1.529 variant could “pose a substantial risk to public health”.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (Covid-19). Picture date: Tuesday October 19, 2021.

Mr Javid said no cases of the new variant have yet been identified in the UK, but said the government is concerned it may pose greater risks than current strains.

He stressed the situation is “fast-moving”, and that “there remains a high degree of uncertainty”.

“We are concerned that this new variant may pose substantial risk to public health,” said Mr Javid.

"The variant has an unusual large number of mutations. Yesterday the UK Health Security Agency classified B.1.1.529 as a new variant under investigation and the very technical group has designated it as a variant under investigation with very high priority.”

He added: “Early indications show this variant may be more transmissible than the Delta variant, and current vaccines may be less effective against it.

"It may also impact the effectiveness of one of our major treatments.”

Discussions are ongoing over the prospect of adding further countries to the travel red list to reduce the risk of importation, the health secretary said.

He told MPs on Friday morning: “We are going primarily by where the new variant has been detected at this point, and that’s been confirmed in two countries in southern Africa – South Africa and Botswana.

“We’ve included the four other countries I mentioned earlier in southern Africa as a precaution.”

He added: “We are keeping this under review and there’s very live discussions going on about whether we should and when we might add further countries, and we won’t hesitate to act if we need to do so.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.