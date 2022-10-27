The inquiry aims to see what lessons can be learned from the response to the pandemic.

The appointment of Lord Brailsford, a senator of the College of Justice for Scotland, follows the resignation of Lady Poole for personal reasons earlier this month. Four lawyers working on the inquiry also quit after Lady Poole.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney confirmed the replacement in a statement to the Scottish Parliament on Thursday. He said: "The Scottish Government wants the Scottish Covid-19 inquiry to be delivered at speed and to address the range of questions that people have - the bereaved, in particular, so that we can learn lessons and benefit from them as early as possible.

"That is why arrangements for identifying a new judicial chair for the inquiry have been taken forward urgently to ensure a swift and successful transition. From my own and the First Minister's interactions with Lord Brailsford, I am in no doubt that he has the necessary leadership skills, integrity and experience to continue the work of this inquiry. I am grateful to Lady Poole for the important work she has undertaken since the establishment of this inquiry. I thank Lady Poole for her work and wish her well."

Families who had lost loved ones to the virus had previously told Mr Swinney they felt "betrayed" by the handling of the inquiry amid fears of delays.

Mr Swinney said it will now be for the new chair to determine how handover arrangements will work in practice. Lord Brailsford said he is "honoured" to take up the role.

He said: "The pandemic impacted everyone across the country to some degree. There is barely a family, business or organisation that wasn't affected in some way.