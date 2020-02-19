Nearly 300 possible coronavirus cases test negative in Scotland

A total of 202 possible cases of coronavirus have been tested for in Scotland in the last ten days, with all testing negative.

Screening laboratories in Glasgow and Edinburgh were established to speed up the system, as previous samples were sent to a test centre in London. Taken together, the Scottish Government has said 290 Scottish tests have been completed and been given the all-clear.

However Public Health Minister Joe FitzPatrick said today it was likely there still could be a case of coronavirus in Scotland, but that the country is well prepared to deal with the situation.

"There is no need for people to be panicked," Mr FitzPatrick said. "We are clear that this is a serious threat that we are taking seriously and we're preparing for worst case scenarios but right now the risk in Scotland, as in the rest of the UK, remains low so there's no evidence to suggest that people should be walking around Scotland wearing face masks at this time.

"It's really important to recognise that our NHS is very well prepared for this, we've got experience dealing with similar situations so right across Scotland the NHS and the Government are prepared."

He added: "Although all Scottish tests have so far been negative, we are prepared for the high likelihood that we will also see a positive case. We have a proven track record of dealing with challenging health issues and have been preparing for this possibility since the beginning of the outbreak."

The infection is tested for by taking nose, throat and deep respiratory samples, which are sent to the facilities at Glasgow and Edinburgh Royal Infirmaries. Scottish health boards are also exploring the ability to undertake community-based testing where appropriate rather than requiring people to travel to the hospitals to be screened.

The virus known as Covid-19 has claimed 2,004 lives in China, according to the latest Chinese data released on Wednesday, with 74,185 confirmed infections recorded in mainland China and about 700 cases in other countries.

Observed the testing process during a visit to the laboratory at the Glasgow Royal Infirmary Mr FitzPatrick added: “Our NHS is well prepared to cope with any suspected coronavirus case, and the testing in Glasgow and Edinburgh is part of that preparation, enabling Scotland to deliver quicker results."

Clinical Lead West of Scotland Specialist Virology Centre Professor Rory Gunson added: “The roll out of the Scottish based diagnostic service for the new coronavirus is the outcome of an exciting collaboration between Scottish laboratories and colleagues at Public Health England. Its implementation has reduced the testing time from days to just a few hours.

“This service development will help reduce the anxiety of patients who may be worried they have the virus, will aid the management of suspected cases and will enhance the national public health response to this emerging virus.”

The diagnostic tests used to detect coronavirus were first developed after the SARS outbreak in 2003, but were further enhanced across the world after the latest epidemic.