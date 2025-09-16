NAD testing available in Scotland, giving Insights into cellular health, energy metabolism and supplement response

NADMED, the developer of the world’s only CE-marked test for measuring NAD levels in human blood, has partnered with Goodbody Clinics, a leading provider of private health and wellness testing, to roll out NAD testing across its network of clinics. The collaboration will give the UK public access to clinical insight into their cellular health, energy metabolism, and supplement response through a private health and IV therapy provider.

NADs (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotides) are the body’s natural forms of vitamin B3, playing a crucial role in energy metabolism, DNA repair, and cellular health.

Low NAD levels may indicate underlying health issues, ranging from stress and diabetes to neurodegenerative diseases and cancer. Maintaining optimal NAD levels is crucial for a healthy metabolism and building resilience against age-related conditions. Many associate NAD with supplements, which have gained popularity for their claims to boost energy and promote longevity.

Until recently, NAD testing has been costly, slow, and often inaccurate. NADMED, a spin-out from the University of Helsinki, has introduced an innovative lab-based solution that overcomes these barriers. This new method offers a fast, reliable, and cost-effective way to measure the most common forms of NAD: NAD+ and NADH, whose ratio provides valuable information on an individual’s cellular health

Goodbody is a UK-based network of clinics that provides a range of private health and wellness testing services, including blood tests, home test kits, and in-clinic testing. They focus on offering convenient and reliable testing options for individuals to monitor their health and well-being. By integrating NADMED testing, Goodbody now offers its clients access to the world-leading NAD test, giving them insight into their cellular health, energy metabolism, and even supplement response

Jari Närhi, CEO of NADMED, commented: “We are excited to be able to offer our NAD testing to the public through this collaboration with Goodbody Clinic. By incorporating NAD testing into routine wellbeing and health assessments, individuals can gain valuable insights, and I encourage them to start discussing the benefits with the team at Goodbody.”