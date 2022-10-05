MSP calls for GP practices to be allowed to administer flu jabs to patients

Mr Burnett has written to the health secretary with his concerns.

The Scottish Conservative MSP for Aberdeenshire West hit out at the “dire” situation facing residents in areas such as Braemar and Ballater who have to travel up to 80 miles in their round trip to the nearest main flu vaccine centre in Banchory and Aboyne.

Vaccines were previously provided by GP practices but a change to the national GP contract means they are now dealt with by a central vaccination team.

Mr Burnett, who has been contacted by dozens of constituents, has now written to the health secretary calling on him to give permission to GP practices to administer flu jabs to patients.

He said: “The level of concern among my constituents is continuing to escalate due to the shambolic mixed messaging issued by the Scottish Government. This is why I have written to Humza Yousaf urging him to give clarity on this dire situation and to allow GP practices to administer flu jabs to patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For vulnerable groups such as the elderly, getting the flu vaccine is essential for protecting themselves and others this winter and with Covid still present, it’s more important than ever that they get the jab.

“But elderly patients in rural areas such as Braemar and Ballater have been left completely stranded by the SNP’s decision .