M&S teams up with Sir Chris Hoy to encourage men to take ‘a brief check’ for prostate cancer

Marks & Spencer is teaming up with Olympic champion Sir Chris Hoy and Prostate Cancer UK to encourage men to take ‘a brief check’ for prostate cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative comes as latest data from the NHS shows 4,264 men in Scotland are diagnosed with Prostate cancer each year, with 34% of those diagnosed late, at Stage 4.

One in eight men will get prostate cancer and the condition affects millions of lives. M&S is calling on not only men to check their risk but the women in their lives to play a role in the conversation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M&S and Sir Chris Hoy will be encouraging men across the nation to use Prostate Cancer UK’s online risk checker – a quick and simple tool that enables men to find out their risk and what they can do about it. More than three million men have taken the Risk Checker since it launched in 2022, leading to thousands more men getting early, life-changing diagnosis.

Mitch Hughes, Director of Menswear & Sir Chris Hoy

As the UK’s largest retailer, M&S will harness the platform of its stores, website and social channels to drive a nationwide conversation about prostate cancer. This includes QR codes being rolled out in fitting rooms to all Clothing & Home stores across Scotland, including M&S Dundee Gallagher and M&S Glasgow Fort. The retailer will also be donating £4 per pack for all men’s Autograph underwear (excluding vests and socks) to Prostate Cancer UK until the end of March, to coincide with Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, further supporting the charity’s lifechanging work.

Olympic Champion Sir Chris Hoy was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer in September 2023, without any symptoms. In the two months following Sir Chris going public about his diagnosis, 286,000 people used Prostate Cancer UK’s Risk Checker – 38,000 of whom had a family history of the disease, like Sir Chris.

Sir Chris Hoy commented: “When M&S approached me, this campaign felt like a no brainer, I really believe that together, we can make a difference. It’s amazing to know that we’re going to raise vital funds for groundbreaking research into prostate cancer – but on top of that, we have the platform and opportunity to break the stigma and talk about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As men, we know we can be pretty poor at putting our health to the top of our priorities and are reluctant to talk about it, but prostate cancer often has no symptoms. Therefore, one simple check, really can save lives. So, my ask to everyone is to spark a conversation and check, mate.”

M&S teams up with Sir Chris Hoy to encourage men in Scotland to take ‘a brief check’ for prostate cancer

Mitch Hughes, Menswear Director, Clothing & Home at M&S commented: “When Sir Chris Hoy was diagnosed with prostate cancer, it brought the condition front of mind for a lot of us and made men like me question, how would I know if I’m at risk? As the market leader in men’s underwear, we felt we had the opportunity to support his inspiring message. We’re very proud of our long-standing partnership with Breast Cancer Now and the impact we have made supporting women to check for signs of breast cancer, but there is more we can do to support men to check their risk of prostate cancer.

“That’s why, I’m really proud that we have teamed up with Britain’s most decorated Olympian and Prostate Cancer UK, to spark a nationwide conversation and help more men check their risk – just as we launch our first men’s underwear campaign in over ten years.”

Laura Kerby, Chief Executive of Prostate Cancer UK, said: "When Sir Chris Hoy went public with his prostate diagnosis last year, he made a huge positive impact for men everywhere. In the couple of months following Sir Chris's announcement, 286,000 people used our 30-second online Risk Checker. His bravery has inspired so many men to take action about their prostate cancer risk, and he has undoubtedly saved lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Prostate cancer doesn't give you signs or symptoms in its earlier stages when it's more treatable, so awareness is everything. That's why we're so excited to launch our partnership with Marks & Spencer, which will help us reach thousands of men on high streets up and down the UK, as well as raising vital funds for research projects like our landmark TRANSFORM screening trial.”