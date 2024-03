Mother’s Day poll shows more than half of Scottish mums kept their pregnancy a secret

Commissioned by UK pregnancy charity Tommy’s as part of its We See A Mum campaign, the poll revealed ‘embarrassment’, it being ‘too personal’ and ‘not having that type of relationship with their mum’ as the top reasons for keeping the journey a secret.

The survey is part of the charity’s Mother’s Day campaign We See A Mum to highlight the different ways people become parents, the struggles faced by some and the complex range of emotions triggered by their experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity launched the campaign in 2022 to recognise all mums, wherever they are on their pregnancy journey, and aims to encourage people to talk more openly about different paths to parenthood.

The YouGov pol results

The poll of 2,190 adults, also highlighted that:

· 40% of Scottish adults agreed that we should talk more about people’s different experiences of becoming a parent.

· 40% of mums in Scotland find Mother’s Day too commercial.

· 11% of Scottish mums in Scotland find the day difficult as there are too many expectations.

35% of Scottish mums expressed happiness (35%) when thinking about Mother's Day.

52% of mums in Scotland first felt like a parent when they held their baby in their arms and 9% felt like a mum when they had a positive test pregnancy test.

Kath Abrahams, Tommy’s Chief Executive said: “Our poll suggests that sadly, many mums in Scotland find it difficult to share their journey to parenthood, even with their own mum. At the same time, many of those who took part said we should be able to talk more openly about experiences such as baby loss and difficulties conceiving.

“We See A Mum was created to capture different moments from different journeys, from the joyous to the devastating. Our message is that all mums should feel able to share their story and know they will be supported, whatever challenges and losses they have been through or are going through.

“Every experience should be recognised, and every mum celebrated and supported, from the moment they feel like a parent. For some, that’s when they hold their baby in their arms. For others, it’s when they see a positive pregnancy test.

“Whenever it happens, no mum should have to hide that precious moment. At Tommy’s, we see a mum, and we’re here to support you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad