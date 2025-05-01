Mindroom secures over £96,000 Young Start Award to support neurodivergent young people across Scotland

Funding will support new Youth-Led Change for Neurodivergent Rights project and participation programme, aimed at neurodivergent young people aged 8-24

Mindroom, a leading charity that champions all forms of neurodiversity, has been awarded £96,279 in funding from Young Start.

Young Start, delivered by The National Lottery Community Fund, awards dormant bank account funding to projects that help young people reach their full potential. The grant will support a new rights and participation project designed to ensure neurodivergent young people are heard, included, and have access to opportunities which drive positive youth-led change.

Over the next three years, the programme will support as many as 100 young people and 10 volunteers, going a long way to ensure those who are part of the project are actively involved in shaping their own futures.

Alan Thornburrow, CEO of Mindroom, commented: “We are incredibly grateful for this vital opportunity to support the work we do and to enable us to further empower young neurodivergent people across Scotland. By creating spaces where they can lead, share their experiences, and advocate for their futures, this project will be a significant step towards building a more inclusive society that values neurodiversity and the unique contributions these young people can make.”

The project, named Youth-Led Change for Neurodivergent Rights, will utilise a co-production model to create youth-led awareness campaigns and neuro-affirming resources by and for neurodivergent young people. It will also provide opportunities for participants to build self-confidence, gain new skills, and develop peer networks within their communities.

Kate Still, The National Lottery Community Fund, Scotland Chair said: “We are delighted to announce our latest Young Start funding, which allows us to support so many fantastic organisations, who are providing a safe and welcoming environment where the door is always open for young people to go and learn new skills and hone their talents. Through our Young Start grants, we want to continue to support more projects which work so hard to encourage and develop the potential of young Scots.”

The funded project is set to create long-term impact by promoting better physical, mental, and emotional well-being among young neurodivergent people - as well as offering new skills and opportunities - and will ultimately provide participants with the tools they need to advocate for their rights and make a meaningful impact in their local communities.

For more information about Mindroom please visit the official website: www.mindroom.org