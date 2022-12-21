Midwives in Scotland 'resoundingly' reject latest Scottish Government pay offer

Midwives across Scotland have overwhelmingly rejected the latest pay offer from the Scottish Government, paving the way for possible industrial action.

Nearly two thirds of members of the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) decided to turn down the deal, with the union describing their rejection of the offer as “resounding.” Its board is now set to meet to decide on its next steps, including industrial action.

The RCM said said that while the deal on offer – which amounted to average pay rise of approximately 7.5 per cent – offered “welcome improvement” for some staff, it did little to improve the take-home pay of the majority of its members in Scotland.

Annual pay rises under the latest deal would vary, ranging from a flat rate payment of £2,205 for staff in Bands 1 to 4 and up to £2,660 for staff in Bands 5 to 7, backdated to April. That would represent an increase of 11.3 per cewnt for the lowest paid workers.

Jaki Lambert, the RCM’s director for Scotland, said: “Our members have spoken loud and clear – the latest pay offer by the Scottish Government is simply not good enough. It goes nowhere near addressing the rising cost of living and would see many midwives actually worse off in real terms.

"Our maternity services are continuing to face staffing challenges. In many places it’s only the goodwill and commitment of midwives and their colleagues that keep these services going. Those same midwives and maternity support workers often find themselves working 12-hour shifts with no breaks, and even staying beyond those long shifts, just because there’s no-one to relieve them.”

Ms Lambert said that the union has written to health secretary Humza Yousaf, and stressed that it was not too late for the government to avert strike action. “We just need to get back around the table,” she explained.

She added: “If the Scottish Government is as committed to NHS staff as they say they are, they need to offer a much better deal. Warm words are great, but they won’t heat their houses or put food on the table.”

The Royal College of Midwives said nearly two thirds of its members in Scotland rejected the latest pay deal. Picture: PA