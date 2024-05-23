Michael Matheson refuses to quit as MSP as John Swinney condemns ‘prejudiced’ iPad charges probe

Former Scottish health secretary Michael Matheson has said his 27-day suspension was “politicised” and the sanction “excessive”, while SNP leader John Swinney said the process was “prejudiced” by opposition politicians

Michael Matheson has refused to quit as a MSP as he said the Holyrood committee that recommended a 27-day suspension for him was “politicised” and described the sanction as “excessive”.

It comes as First Minister John Swinney said the process involving the former health secretary had been “prejudiced” due to public comments made by members of the committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pressure had been growing in the hours since Holyrood’s standards, procedures and public appointments committee published its verdict against Mr Matheson on Thursday morning, which also included a recommendation to strip him of his salary for 54 days – with both sanctions to be voted on by MSPs.

Former Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Michael Matheson listens to First Minister John Swinney in the Scottish Parliament.

Mr Matheson said: “I acknowledge the recommendations that the committee have made. I think it’s pretty clear though that the process has become highly politicised, which has compromised the process and the fairness of the process. I also think the sanctions they’ve imposed are excessive and they are unfair.”

Mr Matheson said it was now for Parliament to decide on the next steps for the report. He said he would “abide” by whatever decision it takes, but hoped he would continue representing Falkirk West “for many years to come”.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions (FMQs) on Thursday, Mr Swinney pointed to comments made by Tory MSP Annie Wells – a member of the standards, procedures and public appointments committee – last year, adding he would not be supporting the recommendation made.

The First Minister also referred to Mr Matheson as a “friend and colleague” who had “made mistakes”.

“Annie Wells said that Michael Matheson’s, and I quote, ‘desperate efforts to justify his outrageous expenses claim have been riddled with lies, cover-ups and the need for us all to suspend our disbelief',” the First Minister said.

Mr Swinney said if a constituent was facing disciplinary action at work and their employer made similar comments, he would “come down on that employer like a tonne of bricks”.

But Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, said: “That is incredible and indefensible by the First Minister. He told us when asking for our support to make him First Minister, he would be First Minister for all of Scotland. What Scotland is seeing is he’s a First Minister that backs his pals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Ross said his party would seek to force Mr Matheson to resign in a vote next week as he accused the former health secretary of “deceit and abuse of trust” in the scandal over the near-£11,000 data roaming bill.

Speaking after FMQs, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said Mr Matheson has “misled the media, the public and this Parliament”, while Mr Swinney “has demeaned himself and the office of First Minister”.

“Two weeks in and the pretence of a new kind of government has been shattered – it is still party first and country second with the SNP,” Mr Sarwar said.

“This scandal is clearly deeper than Michael Matheson’s failure. It is about the rotten attitude of this SNP Government to scrutiny and the failure of anyone to take responsibility.