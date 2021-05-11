This week (10-16 May) marks Mental Health Awareness Week, which is an annual event raising awareness of, and opening conversations around, mental health conditions.

Mental Health Awareness Week was started by the Mental Health Foundation 21 years ago, and focuses on achieving good mental health in the UK.

Each year, the Foundation sets a theme for the week and the event has grown to become well-known both across the UK and globally.

The theme of this year's Mental Health Awareness Week is nature (Photo: Shutterstock)

The Foundation says that Mental Health Awareness Week is open to everyone, and is “all about starting conversations about mental health and the things in our daily lives that can affect it.”

This year’s theme is nature, and the Foundation says the topic was chosen as being in nature is known to be an effective way of tackling mental health problems, and also of protecting our wellbeing.

The Foundation’s website said that this “seemed particularly important this year - in the year of a pandemic,” and that their own research has shown that being in nature has been “one of the most popular ways the public have tried to sustain good mental health at a challenging time.”

Each year, inspirational quotes and positive sayings are perpetuated across social media and between family and friends to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

Here’s some of them.

Inspirational quotes and positive sayings

‘There is hope, even when your brain tells you there isn’t’ – John Green

‘Mental health problems don’t define who you are. They are something you experience. You walk in the rain and you feel the rain, but, importantly, YOU ARE NOT THE RAIN’ – Matt Haig

‘My dark days made me stronger. Or maybe I already was strong, and they made me prove it’ – Emery Lord

‘Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light’ – Albus Dumbledore from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

‘You, yourself, as much as anybody in the entire universe, deserve your love and affection” – Buddha

’Just because no one else can heal or do your inner work for you doesn’t mean you can, should, or need to do it alone’ – Lisa Olivera

‘Never bend your head. Always hold it high. Look the world straight in the eye’ – Helen Keller

‘When you have a dream, you've got to grab it and never let go’ – Carol Burnett

‘I can't change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination’ – Jimmy Dean

‘No matter what you're going through, there's a light at the end of the tunnel’ – Demi Lovato

‘You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream’ – C.S. Lewis

‘Try to be a rainbow in someone else's cloud’ – Maya Angelou

‘Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment, until it becomes a memory’ – Dr. Seuss

‘Happiness often sneaks in through a door you didn't know you left open’ – John Barrymore