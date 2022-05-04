Maree Todd MSP said she was “dismayed” to hear about the anti-abortion protests happening outside the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow which saw over 100 anti-choice protesters gather outside.

Campaigners and doctors have urged the Scottish Government, Nicola Sturgeon and the Women’s Health minister to implement buffer zones around abortion providers to protect women accessing healthcare.

On April 14, 76 Doctors, including leader signatory Dr Greg Irwin, signed a letter calling on Ms Todd to “show courage” and introduce protest free ‘buffer zones’ across all clinics providing abortion care in Scotland.

Maree Todd MSP has said she is taking concerns around anti-abortion protests 'very seriously' as she responds to doctors' letter (Photo: Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail).

Responding to the letter, Ms Todd said she took the concerns raised by the doctors “very seriously”, adding she is “committed to finding a permanent solution that will address them.”

A draft member’s bill on buffer zones brought forward by Green MSP Gillian Mackay is expected to be published by mid-May. However, this could take more than a year to implement.

The Women’s Health Minister said she would be “very happy to discuss this further” and has asked her office to arrange a meeting with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

Dr Greg Irwin has welcomed the minister’s letter, however, is ‘begging’ her to take urgent action.

Campaign group Back Off Scotland has urged Ms Todd to enact emergency legislation as it is understood a draft letter advocating an ‘emergency summit’ around abortion buffer zones is to be sent to the minister next week.

Dr Irwin said he would be “most happy” to meet with the minister and discuss “the urgent need for the immediate introduction of Buffer Zones”.

The consultant paediatric radiologist said: "Given that the protests are continuing, and that women seeking to access their healthcare still must run the gauntlet of a picket line of protesters, I would beg her to consider what urgent action she could take.

"Ms Gillian Mackay MSP’s proposed bill is most welcome, but our patients, sisters and daughters should not have to face intimidation and harassment outside hospitals in Scotland for one day longer than is absolutely necessary.”

Ms Todd said the Scottish Government is “committed to women being able to access timely abortion without judgement.”

She added: “In 2021, I convened a short life working group with stakeholder from CoSLA, Police Scotland, local authorities and Health Boards to look at how to address the vigils and protests that take place outside abortion clinics.

"The issues surrounding protests and vigils are complex, and it is important that any action taken is proportionate, balancing everyone’s rights under the European Convention of Human Rights.”

The rise in anti-abortion protests in Scotland comes as leaked legal documents suggest the US Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade case in America that legalised abortion nationwide.