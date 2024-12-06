Mad cow disease case reported at Scottish farm as investigation launched

The case has been reported in a cow on a farm in Scotland, prompting a probe by the Scottish Government

A case of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), commonly known as mad cow disease, has been confirmed in a cow on a farm in southern Scotland.

Precautionary movement restrictions have been put in place after the single case of Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) was confirmed in a cow in Dumfries and Galloway.

A case of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), commonly known as mad cow disease, has been confirmed on a Scottish farm.

Food Standards Scotland confirmed there was no risk to human health as a result of the “isolated case”.

Authorities said precautionary movement restrictions had been put in place at impacted premises, and they cover animals which have been in contact with the case.

Further investigation to identify the origin of the disease is ongoing, which the Scottish Government said was “standard procedure” and it described control measures as “stringent”.

The case was identified as a result of “routine yet intensive” BSE surveillance, and the animal did not enter the human food chain, the Scottish Government said.

Chief veterinary officer Sheila Voas said the atypical strain of BSE was not transmissible and “not connected to contaminated feed”.

Atypical BSE occurs “spontaneously” and is not linked to the human variant known as Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD). The animal owners are working with authorities on next steps, officials said.

The Animal Plant and Health Agency is investigating the source of the disease and the animal’s cohorts, including offspring, have been traced and isolated, and will be destroyed.

Scottish agriculture minister Jim Fairlie said: “Following confirmation of a case of atypical BSE in Dumfries and Galloway, the Scottish Government and other agencies took swift and robust action to protect the agriculture sector.

“The fact we identified this isolated case so quickly is proof that our surveillance system for detecting this type of disease is working effectively.

“I want to thank the animal’s owner for their diligence. Their decisive action has allowed us to identify and isolate the case at speed, which has minimised its impact on the wider industry.”

Ms Voas said: “The fast detection of this case is proof that our surveillance system is doing its job. We are working closely with the Animal and Plant Health Agency and other partners to identify where the disease came from.

“I want to reassure both farmers and the public that this is an isolated case and of the atypical strain of BSE, which is not transmissible and not connected to contaminated feed. If any farmers are concerned, I would urge them to seek veterinary advice.”

Ian McWatt, deputy chief executive of Food Standards Scotland, said: “There are strict controls in place to protect consumers from the risk of BSE.

“Consumers can be reassured that important protection measures remain in place and Food Standards Scotland official veterinarians and meat hygiene inspectors working in abattoirs will continue to ensure that safety of consumers remains a priority.

“We will continue to work closely with Scottish Government, other agencies and industry at this time.”

Millions of cattle were culled in the UK in the 1990s during a BSE epidemic. Strict controls were introduced to protect consumers after BSE was linked to the fatal brain condition vCJD in humans.

A case of classical BSE was confirmed on a farm in Ayrshire in May this year, while the last case elsewhere in the UK was in Somerset in September 2021.