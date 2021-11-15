In shops and online you will see that it is already 'beginning to look a lot like Christmas', even though we have just dipped a toe into November.

If you, like me, aren't one of these fiendish folk who have bought, wrapped and posted your parcels by mid July, then you might be beginning to mull over what to buy for your nearest and dearest.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are always certain people who are particularly hard to buy for, with my own present-buying nemesis being my elder sister.

Catriona Thomson Photograph: Nina Kunkel

However, for once I have matters in hand as for the past year and a half I've been going through a battery of extensive medical tests to see if I can become a living kidney donor for her; so that's one present ticked off my Christmas list.

However it is amazing what you can find when desperately trawling the internet for a last minute gift; there really is a t-shirt for every occasion, but good taste dictated that I didn't buy her the 'kidney thief' t-shirt as a wee extra.

During the same amount of time it took to discover that I am a suitable match, I have been writing about the personalities behind the Scottish food and drink scene for my weekly Scotland' s Larder articles.

I am passionate about this and from them I have learned about: life, love, loss, determination and the strength of family ties.

It is an honour to interview these characters and their willingness to share their life stories is an inspiration that I've taken to heart.

While I'm taking some time to recuperate, I have attempted to be as organised as I can and asked others to carry the flag for them each week.

My Christmas wish is simple, just a spoonful of health and happiness for everyone, and a plea to support our Scottish food and drink industry when buying gifts for your loved ones, and I'll be back writing about what I love as soon as I can.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.