'Lives at risk' as third of most urgent Scottish ambulance calls not attended within 10 minutes

The proportion of the most urgent calls which are responded to within ten minutes has fallen to 71 per cent in 2020/21, a 10-point drop on the figure from 2018/19.

These calls, coded by the Scottish Ambulance Service as “purple”, are the most urgent category, where a patient is identified as having a 10 per cent or more change of cardiac arrest.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some 28 per cent of these calls were answered in ten to 30 minutes, while 125 calls took between 30 minutes and an hour.

Picture: John Devlin.

Six urgent calls took over an hour to respond to.

Across all 999 ambulance calls in 2020/21, just over 29 per cent were responded to in under ten minutes, while 46 per cent were reached in under half an hour.

A total of 17,697 calls, just under 4 per cent of the total, took over two hours to respond to.

Labour’s health spokesperson Jackie Baillie labelled the figures “horrific”.

She said: “It’s clear that ambulance waiting times are on the rise and that lives are being risked as a result.

“The reports of waits lasting for many hours are horrific and the statistics clearly show that they are not isolated incidents.

“This is unacceptable. We cannot have the Scottish Government’s failure to support the NHS putting lives at risk.

“Humza Yousaf must act now to support ambulance services or lives will be lost.”

The Scottish Government and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.