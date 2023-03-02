The Scottish Government has defended its decision to force school children to wear masks in classrooms, after leaked messages revealed the UK Government was advised there was “no strong argument” in favour.

A trove of whatsapp messages from former UK health secretary Matt Hancock, leaked to the Telegraph by journalist and anti-lockdown campaigner Isabel Oakeshott, show that Westminster politicians decided to advise that children wear masks in schools after agreeing it was “not worth an argument” with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon over the issue.

The guidance was issued despite the UK Government being advised there was no reason for mandating that school children wear face masks.

At the time of the messages, dating from 2020, then Prime Minister Boris Johnson had already decided that masks would not be worn in schools.

However, on August 21, the World Health Organization recommended that children aged 12 years old and over should wear masks in areas they could not maintain social distancing.

On August 25, Sturgeon followed the WHO advice and announced the compulsory wearing of face masks in corridors and communal areas in secondary schools.

The messages reveal that the same day, Johnson asked for a “view on whether they [masks] are necessary” in schools.

Hancock responded that “the easier answer than responding with face coverings is to say our guidance references one way corridors, ventilation, etc and to note that brief encounters as children switch lessons is usually a low risk”.

The UK Cabinet Secretary, and most senior civil servant in the country, Simon Case, wrote: “Unless Chris [Whitty] and Patrick [Vallance], etc., are willing to go out and say WHO and Scots are wrong, I think some nervous parents will freak out about this happening in Scotland, but not in England.”

England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty wrote there was “no strong reason against” wearing masks in schools but also “no very strong reasons for”.

“The downsides are in the classroom because of the potential to interfere with teaching,” he added, “so agree not worth the argument.”

Sir Patrick Vallance, Chief Scientific Adviser, wrote: “I think the advice is that face coverings should be worn indoors in situations where crowding cannot be avoided.”

The UK Government then confirmed on August 26 that secondary school pupils in areas under local lockdowns should wear face coverings in corridors and communal areas, before extending the policy to classrooms.

The Scottish Government said it was following WHO advice.

“When Scotland’s schools went back in 2020, the World Health Organisation issued new advice recommending face masks for children aged 12 and over when they cannot social distance,” a Scottish Government spokesperson said.

“As part of our pledge to keep all safety measures under review in light of the latest expert advice, we accepted the recommendations of our scientific advisers based on this and other emerging evidence, that pupils should wear face masks in communal areas.