Launch of New Total-Body Scanner Extends UK’s World-Class Imaging Platform to Scotland

Scotland’s first total-body scanner is now operational at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. It is co-managed by the Universities of Edinburgh and Glasgow, delivered by the National PET Imaging Platform (NPIP), and run by UKRI’s Medical Research Council, Innovate UK and Medicines Discovery Catapult. NPIP is funded by a £32m investment from the UKRI Infrastructure Fund.

The UK is driving the adoption of this game-changing technology through NPIP, which is a strategic concentration of clinical capability that attracts industry investment. It also establishes a platform for the development of new precision radiopharmaceuticals: an area in which the UK can regain a world-leading position.

This expanded national network improves patient care in Scotland by adding further diagnostic capacity and enhancing cancer, cardiovascular, neurological and inflammatory disease diagnosis and treatment. It also attracts industry to trial their newest drugs in the region and inventors to develop and test world-class AI and diagnostics tools. These objectives align closely with the UK government’s Industrial Strategy and Life Sciences Sector Plan.

John Cowan, a patient at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, commented on his experience of the total-body PET scanner: “After coming into hospital with a stroke, the doctors could not tell me what had caused my stroke which was worrying for me. I seized the opportunity to volunteer to take part in a research project using the very latest total-body PET scanner and it was able to pinpoint exactly what had caused my stroke, where the blood clot had come from and what treatment I needed. I am delighted that this scan has given me peace of mind and ensured that I am on the right treatment.”

NPIP

UK Science Minister, Lord Vallance, said: “Many of the great medical discoveries of the last century have roots in Scotland.

“Edinburgh’s new total body scanner will help more patients to live longer, healthier lives through earlier detection, faster diagnoses and more effective treatment in complex illnesses like cancer, dementia and heart disease for years to come. Backing our top researchers with cutting edge technology will be key to the next medical breakthroughs that improve lives and drive the economic growth at the heart of the UK Government’s Plan for Change.”

Celebrating the launch, Professor Chris Molloy, Chief Executive of MedicinesDiscovery Catapult, said: “The national platform we have created allows the combined power of technology and data to be harnessed, attracting industry to test their new treatments here in the UK for the benefit of our patients and our economy. It shows what’s possible when strategic public funding, clinical expertise, industry knowledge and academic excellence come together around a shared national purpose.

“These revolutionary scanners help save lives and create large-scale capability for radiopharmaceuticals and AI-enabling datasets.”

Professor Chris Molloy, CEO, MDC

Dr Juliana Maynard, Director of Operations and Engagement, NPIP, said: “We see the NPIP network asbothCritical and Clinical National Infrastructure; a connected nationwide network for data sharing, discovery and innovation we could only dream of a decade ago. Using these total-body PET scanners, we can observe disease in real time, across the entire body and now, throughout the entire country. That’s game-changing for drug discovery and treatment in the UK and, more importantly, for how quickly patients can benefit from it.

“Researchers will gain access to vastly improved clinical data, not only by tapping into the network for their own trials, but from every study connected to the platform. This will create an unprecedented level of collaboration in imaging, putting the UK on the world map as a centre of excellence.”

Glenn Wells, Deputy Executive Chair of the Medical Research Council (MRC), part of UKRI, said: "UKRI's Infrastructure Fund plays a pivotal role in enabling researchers and innovators across the UK to access world-class facilities and equipment that drive meaningful advances in healthcare.

"The National PET Imaging Platform will unite the clinical imaging community across the UK through a network of cutting-edge total body PET scanners. These scanners deliver enhanced speed, diagnostic accuracy, patient comfort, and accessibility. The platform will foster deeper collaboration between academia, industry, and clinical practice, and will support research across a broad spectrum of scientific disciplines, including those that have been historically underserved, such as endometriosis."

NPIP

Scottish Secretary, Ian Murray, said: "Scotland’s first total-body scanner becoming operational at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh is a game changer for patients and our world leading medical research sector. Funded by the UK Government, this scanner will help save lives by enabling earlier disease detection. It will also provide for a better patient experience and give our experts new insights into drug development.

“Scotland's life sciences sector is a core strand of the UK Government's 10-year Industrial Strategy launched this week to improve people's lives and grow the economy as part of our Plan for Change."