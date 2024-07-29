Later life friendships can enhance wellbeing

To celebrate International Friendship Day 2024 (30th July) - and in partnership with Elderly Care Marketplace Lottie - Aberdeen's 80-year-old best-friend duos have come together to share their secrets to finding a best friend for life.

Among them is 89-year-old Edith, who shares: "Take time to listen and learn about your friends."

The residents at Jesmond Care Home are debunking common myths about finding friends later in life, particularly in a care setting. Including 76-year-old Mo, who shares, "it's great to meet friends later in life - care homes aren't what they used to be - we have fun!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mo (76) is best friends with 82-year-old Helen; the pair met in Jesmond's dining hall when Mo spotted a "new face" and introduced herself to Helen.

Best friends Helen and Mo

Mo's first impression of Helen was that she was "very friendly with great conversation." Helen shared, "they clicked instantly—Mo is a friend for life."

The duo have been inseparable since meeting and has made incredible memories together over the last four years. They enjoy chatting, drinking wine (or two), attending social events, and playing bingo.

Mo's favourite memory with Helen is when they "went out for a girl's night to see dream boys!"

The pair have very similar friendship advice for younger generations: "Always take time to meet new people, listen to people's stories, and learn about your friends."

Best friends Alec and Edith

Helen wants everyone to know that "meeting friends at any age is a good thing, but when you're older, it's great too because you know what you are looking for in a friend."

Mo believes moving to Jesmond later in life has enabled her to meet friends later in life. She is keen to debunk common misconceptions of life in a care home, sharing: "Care homes are not what they used to be—we have great fun! We even have a bar here and enjoy many social events!"

Fellow resident best friends Alec (82) and Edith (89) also met in Jesmond's dining room 10 months ago. Since then, they have spent every day together, laughing and winding each other up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edith and Alec share that their friendship is unique to them "because we just stick together, and cheer and boost each other up when we need it."

The pair spend time together chatting, playing bingo, exercising, attending social events, and watching sports. They also sit together at meal times every day and at any group or social events.

Edith's ultimate friendship advice for younger generations is to "take time to listen and learn about them, and it's nice to be nice." Alec agrees with Edith and shares, "no matter what, at the end of the day, always stay friends."

Edith and Alec recently celebrated Edith's 89th birthday. Alec spent the day meeting Edith's family, which is his favourite memory together so far!

Like Mo and Helen, Alec and Edith are firm believers in making friends later in life, Edith shares, "it's good to meet friends later in life; you can learn about each other's lives and chat about your family."

Through his firm friendship with Edith, Alec wants everyone to know they shouldn't worry about moving into a care home later in life: "If you feel like you are coming to the point you need to come into a care home, the last thing you should have is fear—it's a great place, everyone is friendly, and the staff are great! You have nothing to worry about."

Dawn Gardiner, manager at Jesmond Care Home. said: "As we celebrate International Friendship Day 2024, it's important to debunk the myths about life in care homes.

"Finding friends later in life can be incredibly rewarding. At Jesmond Care Home, residents like Mo and Helen and Alec and Edith form deep, lasting friendships through shared activities and interests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our supportive community encourages residents to meet new people, share their stories, and build meaningful connections. Proving that it's never too late to find companionship and joy in new friendships."

Hannah Karim, senior care expert manager at Elderly Care Marketplace Lottie, highlights that moving into a care home marks a new chapter and offers the opportunity to make new friends: "Moving into a care home connects older generations to a strong support network and offers the perfect opportunity to form new friendships.

"Dispelling myths about care homes is crucial to improving people's perceptions of care, encouraging positive experiences, and highlighting the positive experiences they offer.

"Friendship later in life can significantly enhance wellbeing, providing emotional support and companionship. The stories of friendship shared by our residents are clear examples of the positive experiences and strong bonds that can be formed in a care home.