Cancer charities have seen a huge uptick in enquiries following King Charles’s cancer diagnosis, new figures have revealed.

The King is due to undergo treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer, leading to huge numbers of people heading to cancer charity websites for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cancer Research UK’s head of health and patient information, Dr Julie Sharp, said the charity “extends our thoughts and well wishes to the King and the royal family”, as she added the charity “applauds His Majesty for sharing the news of his diagnosis”.

King Charles III is due to undergo treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer, leading to huge numbers of people heading to cancer charity websites for more information.

"Following His Majesty's announcement, we have seen a 42 per cent increase to our cancer information webpages, which reflects that high-profile cancer cases often act as a prompt to encourage people to find out more or think about their own health,” she said.

"If people spot something that's not normal for them or isn't going away, they should check with their GP. Spotting cancer at an early stage means treatment is more likely to be successful."

The day the King’s diagnosis was announced, visits to Macmillan’s information and support pages hit a four-year high, with almost 50,000 hits in a single day – a 42 per cent increase on the same day last year.

With more than 1,000 people being diagnosed with cancer each day in the UK – on average one person every 90 seconds – the charity said it was pleased those who may be worried about cancer were seeking support.

Gemma Peters, chief executive officer at Macmillan Cancer Support, said “our thoughts remain with His Majesty, the King and his family during what must be a very difficult time”.

“We hope that by sharing his diagnosis so publicly and at such an early stage, the King will encourage others to come forward and speak to their GP if they are worried about any signs or symptoms,” she said.

“At Macmillan, we hear day in day out about the huge impact a cancer diagnosis can have on all areas of a person’s life, their work, as well as their friends and family. Just as the King wants to continue to carry out his state duties, we understand that many people either want to or have to continue to work during their treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Macmillan can support you with this and any other concerns you may have. We are here in person, online and via our free, confidential support line, where you can talk to specially trained nurses who can provide practical tips and advice, support with issues around money and work as well as a listening ear to anyone who may need it.”

Queen Camilla has described the King as doing “extremely well under the circumstances” following his cancer diagnosis.

She said her husband, who underwent his first bout of cancer treatment earlier this week, was “very touched” by all the messages of support he had been receiving from the public.