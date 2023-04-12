Junior Doctors' Strike: Scottish Government and BMA agree to formal pay negotiations

The Scottish Government and the BMA have agreed to formal pay negotiations, to avoid the disruption seen south of the border during junior doctor strikes.

A demonstrator holds up a placard during a protest by junior doctors. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Yesterday, last minute negotiations between the BMA’s Dr Chris Smith and health secretary Michael Matheson led to a breakthrough, as both parties agreed to open formal negotiations over junior doctor pay.

Junior doctors have been offered a 4.5 per cent pay uplift by the Scottish Government, the same as last year, but the BMA described this as “derisory”, saying pay erosion means a foundation doctor now earns 23.5 per cent less than they would have done in 2008.

Scottish junior medics have until Friday May 5 to decide whether the BMA - which is representing junior doctors in the pay disputes with both the Scottish and UK Governments - should conduct industrial action.

Dr Smith said the new round of negotiations is not a guarantee the two sides will agree to a pay deal, and asked junior doctors to vote for “the strongest possible result” in order to strengthen the union’s hand during discussions.

“Following an initial meeting with the new cabinet secretary for health, I can confirm BMA Scotland has agreed to enter into formal pay negotiations with the Scottish Government”, said Dr Smith.

“While this is a step in the right direction it is by no means a guarantee to yield the results we desperately need to secure the future of the junior doctor workforce, and our ballot on industrial action is continuing as planned.

“It is vital that we return the strongest possible result to take to the table in our negotiations.”

Following the meeting, Mr Matheson said: "Junior doctors are vital to the NHS. Following a meeting with BMA Scotland, I am committed to progressing pay negotiations with junior doctors."

Scottish Conservative shadow health secretary, Dr Sandesh Gulhane MSP, said the news was “encouraging”.

“We hope that progress is made quickly and that a solution is reached soon so that strike action is averted,” said Dr Gulhane.

“The UK government recently changed the rules on pensions, so that part-time workers could keep more of their own money and it is time to follow suit in Scotland.

“The sad truth is that Scotland’s NHS is suffering under intolerable strain due to the SNP’s shambolic mismanagement – the new health secretary must work flat out to overcome the dire legacy of his predecessor Humza Yousaf.”

The breakthrough has been welcomed by Scottish Labour, with the party’s health spokesperson Jackie Baillie saying she is “pleased” with the progress.

“Junior doctors are absolutely central to the functioning of our NHS and they need properly supported and rewarded for their work,” said Ms Baillie.

“I am pleased that the new cabinet secretary is listening to the BMA and I hope he realises that settling this dispute in a fair way is vital for junior doctors and our health service.”

Junior doctors in England are already conducting strike action as part of the BMA’s pay dispute with the UK Government.