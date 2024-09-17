Jamie Theakston - the Heart Breakfast co-host - has announced he has been diagnosed with stage one cancer

Radio and TV presenter Jamie Theakston has revealed that he has stage one laryngeal cancer.

Theakston, 53, announced the news on Instagram and said: “Hi folks, as you know – I recently had an operation to remove a lesion from my vocal chords.

“The biopsy has identified this as stage one laryngeal cancer. So I have cancer, but cancer doesn’t have me! The prognosis is very positive and I’m hoping to be back with you in October.

“Until then, I’ve been told to give my voice a rest and leave you in the mostly capable hands of JK and Amanda. Huge thanks to them and all the Global family who have been unbelievably supportive. Be thankful for this day, and when I see you next, I’ll have a great story to tell.”

Radio presenter Jamie Theakston has been diagnosed with cancer. Picture: Getty Images | Getty Images

Theakston’s Heart Breakfast co-host Amanda Holden posted shortly afterwards: “Our wonderful [Jamie Theakston] has been diagnosed with stage one laryngeal cancer. His prognosis is very good and he has an incredible team around him. Jamie. We love and miss you and look forward to seeing you very soon.

“With [Sophie Theakston], your gorgeous boys, Us and the entire nation with you.. YOU WILL GET THROUGH THIS.”

Theakston’s post was soon met with messages of love and support from other media personalities. Chef Jamie Oliver reacted by saying: “big love brother you got this sending love,” while former Countdown presenter Carol Vorderman said: “Sending best Jamie. Thank goodness your listeners spotted the change in your voice, all found early and you’ll be back keeping everyone happy very soon.”

Alongside various radio shows, Theakston has worked as a television presenter across the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5, presenting the BBC One children’s show Live & Kicking with Zoe Ball in the 1990s.

He also co-hosted Top of the Pops between 1998 and 2003 and This Morning in the summer of 2013. Between 2003 and 2015, Theakston was the voice of Traffic Cops on the BBC, and then on Channel 5 from 2016.