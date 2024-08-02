It’s important to stay safe in the sun ☀

A new TikTok trend is hitting out at wearing sunscreen.

The “AntiSunscreenMovement” has amassed up to 107.4 million posts on the social media platform alone.

Content Creators are claiming that sunscreen contains cancer-causing chemicals and “damages” the skin.

Dermatologists have called the advice “dangerous” and warned against seeking health advice from social media.

The new anti-sunscreen trend comes as cases of skin cancer are on the rise in the UK. In May, Cancer Research (CRUK) reported that melanoma skin cancer cases rose by almost a third between 2009 and 2019 - from 21 to 28 cases per 100,000 people.

Here is everything you need to know about the TikTok trend and why it’s important to stay safe from the sun.

Dermatologists advise that we apply sunscreen everyday. (Photo: Pexels/Karolina Kaboompics) | Pexels, Karolina Kaboompics

What is the TikTok anti-sunscreen trend?

Content creators on social media have been claiming that sunscreen contains cancer-causing chemicals or “damages” your skin.

One TikTok video that has over 120,000 views suggested the use of sun screen is linked to rises in skin cancer. Another post on TikTok which has over 70,000 views, claims “sunscreen is a scam”, and there have even been posts offering homemade sunscreen recipes, with this video attracting 200,000 views.

The trend has been growing for some time, cosmetic surgeon and skin cancer expert Dr Paul Banwell told Glamour in 2023: “This anti-sunscreen message is extremely worrying because by encouraging people not to wear SPF you are putting them at risk of sun damage, sunburn, and skin cancer.”

Addressing the rise in homemade sunscreen recipes, he said: “I advise people to avoid this trend of making their own sun protection at all costs, and instead to incorporate a high factor broad spectrum SPF into their daily skincare routine, regardless of the weather.”

Is it safe to wear sunscreen?

Sunscreen helps to protect your skin from the harmful rays of the sun. When we are exposed to too much ultraviolet (UV) radiation, this can damage our skin cells and cause skin cancer.

Dermatologists have warned against seeking health advice from social media, and the dangers of not using sunscreen.

Dr Mariano Busso, a Beverly Hills board-certified cosmetic dermatologist, told Glam: "Seeking health advice from content creators can be dangerous. Using sunscreen has been scientifically proven to protect skin from the harmful effects of ultraviolet light, including both UVB and UVA rays. By not using sunscreen, you are greatly increasing your odds of sun cancer."

Dr Busso addressed the claims from content creators that sun screen causes cancer. He said: “this contention has been studied and debunked.”

Adding: "For those who worry that the chemicals used in sunscreen are somehow dangerous, stick to products containing zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, as they cannot be absorbed by the skin."

Sun safety guidelines from CRUK advise that to enjoy the sun safely you should use sun screens with a SPF 30 or higher (UVB protection), and a high star rating of 4 or 5 stars (UVA protection) and apply 30 minutes before you plan to go outside.

Does sunscreen block vitamin D?

Sunscreen may reduce your ability to produce vitamin D in theory, according to Healthline. Short-term studies have shown it has little or no impact on blood levels. However, it is unclear whether wearing sunscreen regularly can reduce your vitamin D levels long-term.

Should I wear sunscreen everyday?

Dermatologists advise that we should wear sunscreen all year round. Dr Hiva Fassihi, explains: “On bright sunny days it’s super important, but even on a cloudy day you can still damage your skin, you can ever still get sun burnt, so it’s really important to apply sun cream everyday and reapply every couple of hours when you’re out and about.”

How to choose the right sun cream for you?

There are many brands of sun screen to choose from. Dr Fassihi recommends going for the highest SPF and one with a really good UVA protection factor. She explains: “The SPF is a protection of UVB, that’s our burning rays and UVA is more implicated in premature aging so you’d want one with an SPF 30, maybe hopefully a SPF50.”