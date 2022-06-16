The paper, which was shared onto the National Gender Identity Clinical Network for Scotland (NGICNS) site, was uploaded as part of a consultation and claimed that “eunuch-identified people” are the “least visible” trans group and would benefit from “gender affirming medical care”.

The Daily Telegraph reported the website shared claims from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) about 'eunuch-identified people'.

Susan Buchanan, the director of National Specialist Services Division Scotland, said an investigation would take place immediately into the uploading of the document.

An investigation has been launched after a paper stating Eunuch should be recognised as a gender was published on the National Gender Identity Clinical Network for Scotland

Following the report being shared, the paper was deleted and an apology issued by the Scottish Government after they claimed it was published by mistake as part of a consultation over proposed updates to its guidelines.

The paper defined an eunuch as “an individual assigned male at birth whose testicles have been surgically removed or rendered non-functional, and who identifies as a eunuch” and “individuals who feel that their true self is best expressed by the term eunuch”.

It added that eunuchs “generally desire to have their testicles surgically removed or rendered non-functional” and that eunuchs should be offered “surgical intervention” if there is a risk that withholding treatment could lead to them attempting to carry out a medical procedure themselves.

The paper also provided a direct link to a website that included graphic and sexually explicit fictional descriptions of child eunuchs.

Susan Smith, a director at the For Women Scotland campaign group, said: “We are disgusted that NHS Scotland thinks that it is appropriate to align with any organisation pushing ‘eunuch identity’, let alone host a paper about it on their website.

“This is a barbaric practice which, for centuries, was used to demean and abuse young men and boys.”

The NGICNS, which has an official NHS website, describes itself as a network including NHS staff who want to improve gender services across Scotland.

Last year, the network was invited to help draw up a new protocol for treating trans patients.