Strep A infections have continued to rise in Scotland, including eight serious infections in children under ten years old.

According to Public Health Scotland (PHS), infections caused by Group A streptococcus (GAS) have been increasing in Scotland since the start of October.

Whilst GAS infections, which commonly present as scarlet fever, are common, the more serious Invasive Group A Streptococcal (IGAS) infections are rare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

PHS has received reports of eight IGAS cases in children under ten years old since the beginning of October.

School children during class at a primary school, as preventative antibiotics could be given to children at schools affected by Strep A infections, the UK schools minister has confirmed. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been no reported deaths in this age group in Scotland this season. However, at least nine children have died due to strep A complications in the wider UK since September.

A pupil at Morelands primary school in Waterlooville, Hampshire, became the eighth child known to have died with the invasive form of strep A. On Tuesday it was reported a ninth child had died in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Jim McMenamin, head of health protection (Infection Services) at PHS, said: “While we are seeing increased incidence of Group A strep infections at this time, complications are rare. We would encourage parents and care-givers to ensure children practise good hand and respiratory hygiene to help reduce the spread of common infections like this.

“If your child is showing signs of scarlet fever, please seek advice from a health professional as most cases respond promptly to early treatment with antibiotics.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK Government is considering distributing antibiotics to primary schools as a preventative measure.