Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

David Turpin, of Gateshead, was visiting Scotland and out cycling on the Glentress Mountain Bike Trail near Peebles, on August 13 when he came off his bike.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Immediately after the accident, the 47-year-old could not move – sustaining five fractured ribs and puncturing a lung.

David required a tube to drain fluid from his punctured lung

David spent five days in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary before returning south of the border, where he continues his recovery.

The 47-year-old wanted to thank Rhona Clement and Mary Griffin, both technicians at Penicuik Ambulance Station, alongside the SAS Helimed air ambulance, and say sorry for swearing while he was in agony.

READ MORE: Mercy helicopter forced to abort Edinburgh hospital landing after it was targeted with a laser pen

The impact shattered David's helmet

David,said: “I want to pass on my heartfelt thanks to the SAS staff for rescuing me. I had come off my mountain bike, damaging my back and could not move.

“I broke five ribs, one of them in three places and I punctured a lung. I spent five days in hospital in lots of pain but I am now back in Gateshead at home recovering.

“If it had not been for the Scottish Ambulance Service, and the many kind members of the public, I do not know what I would have done.

“I possibly would have tried to move and caused further damage. The service and all staff are fantastic and so reassuring. I also apologise for swearing in the ambulance.

David's accident sparked a full-scale emergency response

“Thank you so much for everything. There are so many people to thank and it is difficult to know where to start.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.