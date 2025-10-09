In full: The finalists in Scotland's Health Awards 2025 as we honour health heroes

Scotsman editor Alan Young previews Scotland’s Health Awards 2025 which takes place in Edinburgh next month

As editor of The Scotsman, I come across stories every day about Scotland’s health and social care sector. Many, admittedly, focus on the horrendous pressures the system is under. That is undeniable, but these stories often hide another truth.

Quietly, behind the headlines, Scotland’s health service is filled with remarkable individuals and teams going above and beyond every day to ensure they deliver an exceptional level of skilled and compassionate care. Often in the most challenging of circumstances, these unsung heroes are quite literally miracle workers. We owe them all so much.

It is for that reason The Scotsman is delighted to once again to support Scotland’s Health Awards with the Scottish Government. On a personal level, I feel incredibly honoured – though woefully under-qualified – to have been a judge this year.

We received more than 800 individual nominations spanning every health board and corner of Scotland. From major trauma teams in big cities, to tiny community facilities, the task of whittling the nominations down to the final shortlist was a tough one to say the least.

But it was also a pleasure and a privilege to read the uplifting stories of those making a difference in their communities or healthcare facilities. More than one submission left me with a lump in my throat, but all bar none were inspiring.

Reading about the selfless dedication to others, whether through relatively small interventions which transform lives or by completely reshaping services in the digital age, was truly awe-inspiring.

Many of the most powerful nominations came directly from patients, explaining in their own words the extraordinary care given.

All of our finalists are worthy of recognition and I look forward to meeting them in person at the awards ceremony in Edinburgh’s Corn Exchange in November.

Celebrating our health and social care workforce, and highlighting the skill, compassion, dedication, and innovation they display is so important. While there are many negative headlines – particularly as pressures increase over the winter months – we must remember there is so, so much to commend.

In sharing these stories, I hope The Scotsman, will always be seen as a champion of our precious NHS and the thousands who work tirelessly every day. I would like to say thank you to each and every one of them.

See you at the awards.

The finalists in full

Support Worker Award

This award recognises individuals providing outstanding non-clinical NHS support services in Scotland. Support workers play a vital role in patient care, offering hands-on help and behind-the-scenes support contributing significantly to NHS success.

Charlene McLaughlin, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde; Sophie Wardrop, NHS Lothian; Vikki Gray, NHS Borders; Wendy Harper, NHS Grampian.

Innovation Award

This award honours individuals, groups, or teams driving innovation in Scotland’s health and social care. It recognises both clinical and non-clinical advances, including in the fields of research, new technologies, improved workflows, and enhanced service access. The focus is on creative approaches that boost quality, safety, delivery, or efficiency.

Carly Rolston, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde; FND Specialist Practitioner Team, NHS Lothian; The Orthotic Clinical Innovation and Research Group, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde; Children’s Speech and Language Therapy Team, NHS Forth Valley.

Volunteers Award

This award recognises those who volunteer their time to support the health and wellbeing of NHS Scotland. From fundraising to befriending and carer support, it celebrates those whose selfless contributions make a meaningful difference in people’s lives.

Andrew Steele, NHS Golden Jubilee; Blood Bikes Scotland; Dumfries and Galloway Hard of Hearing Group, NHS Dumfries & Galloway; Liza Morton, Somerville Heart Foundation

Midwife Award

Sponsored by Royal College of Midwives

​This award celebrates an individual midwife or team delivering exceptional, evidence-based maternity care within NHS Scotland. It honours those providing high-quality, compassionate support to women and babies. Their dedication, expertise, and care make a meaningful impact, reflecting the very best of NHS Scotland’s maternity services and commitment to families.

Gillian Gardiner and the Bereavement Team, NHS Ayrshire & Arran; Jackie Rutherford, NHS Forth Valley; Lucy Duns, NHS Lothian; Practice Development Midwives, NHS Highland.

Global Citizenship Award

This award honours individuals, groups, or teams who, alongside their health or social care roles, volunteer in global health initiatives. The award recognises their passion and commitment to supporting health and

social care in low and middle-income countries, making a meaningful impact beyond their daily duties in our health and care services.

Marianne White, NHS Tayside; Mr Gerry O’ Hare, Dr Abdulla Alhasso and Dr Janet Litherland, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde; Mr Jonathan Hannay, NHS Golden Jubilee.

Allied Health Professional Award

Sponsored by Glasgow Caledonian University

​This award recognises an allied health professional delivering outstanding care and support in Scotland. These professionals assess, diagnose, treat, and rehabilitate people across various sectors. Covering diverse roles, from physiotherapists to art therapists, they play a vital part in improving lives through expert, person-centred care across health, education, and social services.

Carly Rolston, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde; Claire Yerramasu, NHS Lothian; Eireann Murray, NHS Golden Jubilee; Susie Hughes, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

Care for Mental Health Award

This award recognises an individual, group, or team delivering compassionate, high-quality NHS mental health care. It honours those supporting vulnerable individuals through effective treatment and care, leading to improved outcomes and wellbeing. Their dedication makes a significant difference in the lives of those experiencing mental health challenges.

David Walker Gardens Care Home, NHS Lanarkshire; Intensive Psychiatric Care Unit (IPCU), NHS Tayside; Neil Jackson, NHS Borders; School Nursing Service, NHS Tayside.

Integrated Care Award

This award celebrates an individual, group, or team delivering high-quality, co-ordinated health and social care in Scotland. It celebrates person-centred, safe, and effective support designed around the needs of individuals, carers, and families, resulting in improved outcomes and meaningful impacts.

Blantyre LIFE, NHS Lanarkshire; Cancer Older Peoples Service, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde; Emma Barlow, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde; Laura Jeffrey, NHS Lothian.

Tackling Health Inequalities Award

This award recognises an individual, group, or team dedicated to tackling health inequalities in Scotland. It honours efforts that support and empower people to adopt healthier, more active lifestyles. Their work leads to lasting, positive change, reducing disparities and improving overall wellbeing across communities through compassion, motivation, and sustained support.

Children’s Speech and Language Therapy Team, NHS Forth Valley; Professor Colin Berry, NHS Golden Jubilee; Children’s Health Scotland – SMS Programmes; Women and Children’s Bereavement Team, NHS Forth Valley.

Leader of the Year Award

This category celebrates an individual working within NHS Scotland who has demonstrated outstanding leadership. The award recognises those driving positive change, improving services, and putting quality at the heart of care. These leaders inspire others, lead by example, and play a crucial role in shaping a better future for patients and families.

Laura Turton, NHS Tayside; Nikki Munro, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde; Pauline Jespersen, NHS Highland; Steven Swanson, NHS Lothian.

Nurse Award

Sponsored by Royal College of Nursing Scotland

This award category honours an individual nurse delivering excellent, compassionate NHS care in Scotland. It recognises their dedication to high-quality nursing that makes a meaningful difference to patients’ lives. Their care stands out through kindness, skill, and commitment, creating a special and positive impact on those they support.

Ann Reid,NHS Ayrshire & Arran; Anna Kurznakova, NHS Fife; Charmaine Black, NHS Forth Valley; Lauren Magunnigal, NHS Lanarkshire.

Doctor Award

This award recognises an individual doctor delivering outstanding NHS care in Scotland. It honours hospital consultants, doctors, or GPs who provide vital, high-quality treatment that deeply impacts patients. Their exceptional skill, compassion, and dedication make their care truly special and life-changing for those they support.

Dr Elspeth Docherty, NHS Ayrshire & Arran; Dr Shrikant Bollapragada, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde; Dr Wayne Duggan, NHS Fife; Mr Innes Smith, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

Healthcare Scientist Award

This award honours an individual healthcare scientist in Scotland who has demonstrated excellence and made a significant impact on patient health and wellbeing. Using specialist knowledge and advanced science, these scientists support prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of conditions, playing a vital role within NHS or healthcare organisations.

Dr Ruth Brotherstone, NHS Lothian; Jody Forster, NHS Lothian; Laura Jess, NHS Lothian; Samantha Stredwick, NHS Lothian.

Pharmacist Award

This category recognises an individual pharmacist in Scotland delivering excellent NHS care and support. The award honours hospital, GP practice-based, or community pharmacists whose expert, compassionate care has made a meaningful difference. Their dedication, knowledge, and personalised approach make the care they provide truly special.

Alan Gallagher, NHS Tayside; Alex Mundell, NHS Borders; Wendy Ackroyd, NHS Dumfries & Galloway; Zain Younis, NHS Highland.

Young Achiever Award

This award celebrates an individual aged 30 or younger by 6 November 2025 who has shown outstanding achievement in their NHS or health and social care role. It recognises students, apprentices, trainees, or employees from any discipline who demonstrate initiative, drive, and excellent judgement to achieve exceptional results.

Aimie Holland, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde; Amber Macvicar, NHS Western Isles; Cairistiona Grieve, NHS Tayside; Megan Weir, NHS Tayside.

Top Team Award

This award recognises a team delivering exceptional health and care quality in Scotland. Whether based in a day centre, outpatients department, or GP/dental surgery, the award celebrates their outstanding service and dedication.

Communication First Aid Kit; Glasgow City Health and Social Care (GCHSCP) Home Care, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde; ICU Team RAH Hospital, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde; National Child Inpatient Psychiatry Unit (Ward 4), NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

Unsung Hero/Heroes – Reader’s Choice Award

Sponsored by Alpha Solway Skytech

This award honours individuals, groups, or teams whose impactful work often goes unrecognised. It celebrates those who quietly go the extra mile, making a real difference in the lives of people. Nominations are open to those working in NHS, health and social care, local authorities, or similar Scottish organisations. The winner will be decided by public vote, giving the community a chance to recognise and celebrate their dedication.

David McKissock, NHS 24; Douglas Fairweather, NHS Tayside; HMP Stirling Healthcare, NHS Forth Valley; Ryan Warren, NHS Ayrshire & Arran; Schiehallion Phlebotomy Team, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.