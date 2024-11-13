'I'm a doctor - here's my top tips to avoid catching norovirus'

Dr Hilary Jones has shared his top advice to stay safe this winter as norovirus cases sweep the nation.

Known as the ‘winter vomiting bug’, norovirus cases have increased by 30% in the last two weeks – double their usual rate at this time of year.

It's an incredibly contagious bug that can leave you bed-bound, with symptoms including vomiting, nausea, and diarrhoea. High temperatures are also common alongside headaches and aching limbs.

“​​Winter is a difficult time for many of us as the days get shorter and the weather becomes bleak, but it can make people more susceptible to serious illnesses,” warns Dr Hilary. “This year, as flu, RSV and COVID cases rise earlier, the British Medical Association have warned this could be the worst winter on record for the NHS. It’s important now more than ever that we all do what we can.”

By using these kits and following Dr Hilary’s top 5 tips, it could be the difference between staying protected and falling victim to an overstretched healthcare system.

Cut back on the booze“It’s no secret that excessive alcohol can weaken the immune system and increase the risk of falls and accidents, which become more concerning as we get older. Drinking in moderation can help maintain balance and coordination, reducing the likelihood of mishaps.

“Additionally, staying mindful of alcohol consumption can support overall health and well-being, permitting you to enjoy social gatherings without the risk of hurting yourself.”

Keep warm“Heating just one room of the house can keep you warm and help save on fuel bills, but it's important to keep that space above 18°C. During a bitter cold snap, staying warm indoors and dressing in multiple layers is essential.

“Stocking up on hot drinks and soups in a thermos, while eating regularly, can create inner body heat and sustain energy levels.

“Avoid going out if it’s icy or snowy to prevent falls and fractures; however, if you must venture outside, wrap a warm scarf around your nose and mouth.”

If in doubt, self-test

“It’s a habit many of us became familiar with during the pandemic and one we should keep up during the colder months. With GP appointments becoming increasingly hard to obtain in a hurry, getting into the habit of regular self-monitoring with DIY testing is a good idea.

“While testing for the likes of flu and COVID can help with faster diagnosis, testing for other non-winter related ailments such as your bowel health, kidney health and iron levels allows you to stay on top of your overall wellbeing.”

Make sure you’re up-to-date on your vaccinations

“As winter approaches, it’s essential to get your flu jab and ensure you're up to date with your COVID boosters. These vaccinations are critical for preventing severe illness, especially with the current ‘triple-demic’ threat - an early rise in respiratory infections like RSV, flu, and COVID.

“The British Medical Association has warned that this could be the toughest winter for the NHS, so staying on top of your vaccinations not only protects your health but may also be life-saving.”

Sleep, sleep, sleep

“Making sure to get at least 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night is essential for maintaining overall health, especially during winter. Lack of sleep can weaken your immune response and make you more susceptible to illnesses.

“Establishing a consistent sleep schedule and creating a relaxing bedtime routine can enhance sleep quality - giving your body a better chance to withstand winter’s challenges. If you're experiencing sleep disturbances, consider testing for thyroid issues or vitamin deficiencies with Newfoundland’s at-home kits.”

In response, Dr. Hilary is offering the nation discounted Newfoundland health MOT test kits, originally worth £66, now available for just £14.99! These help people monitor their health at home, catch potential issues early, and reduce the need for hospital visits - ultimately saving lives.

Each Newfoundland health MOT kit will allow Brits to have key information on their health, from knowing whether they have a weakened immune system to bowel cancer and even kidney disease, these health MOT tests could save many lives.