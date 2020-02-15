Iceland supermarket recalls various vegan products as they contain milk

Supermarket giant Iceland has had to recall several 'vegan' products as is turns out they have milk in them.

The urgent recall comes after realising the plant-based goods actually had animal products in them which was not specified on the labels.

This means the products could have a harmful affect on anyone with an allergy or an intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The products that have been recalled are:

- No Porkies Sausages (eight pack)

- No Bull Bolognese (350g)

picture: JPI Media

- No Porkies Sausage Rolls (six pack)

Customers are due a full refund if they purchased one of the recalled products and it can be returned to any Iceland store. No receipt is required.

The Food Standard Agency warns if anyone who purchased the products listed has a milk allergy they should not consume them.

A spokeswoman said: "If you have bought any of the above products and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents do not eat them. Instead return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund."

Iceland is recalling the above products from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.