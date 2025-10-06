Lewis Moody’s diagnosis with motor neurone disease follows fellow rugby players Doddie Weir and Rob Burrow dying from the illness in recent years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former England captain and 2003 World Cup winner Lewis Moody has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

The 47-year-old told the BBC of his diagnosis on Monday - two weeks after being given the news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Moody, the former England captain and 2003 World Cup winner, leads out the national team. | PA

What Lewis Moody said about his diagnosis

“There’s something about looking the future in the face and not wanting to really process that at the minute,” he said.

“It’s not that I don’t understand where it’s going. We understand that. But there is absolutely a reluctance to look the future in the face for now.”

Fellow rugby players Doddie Weir and Rob Burrow have died from the illness in recent years, with rugby – and in particular England skills coach Kevin Sinfield – embracing a high-profile fundraising campaign to tackle it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You’re given this diagnosis of MND and we’re rightly quite emotional about it, but it’s so strange because I feel like nothing’s wrong,” Moody said. “I don’t feel ill. I don’t feel unwell.

“My symptoms are very minor. I have a bit of muscle wasting in the hand and the shoulder.

“I’m still capable of doing anything and everything. And hopefully that will continue for as long as is possible.”

Lewis Moody’s national record

Moody won 71 caps for England and also won five for the British and Irish Lions, while he was a seven-time title winner with Leicester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Moody, of England, looks on during the Investec Challenge match between England and New Zealand at Twickenham Stadium on November 6, 2010 in London. | Getty Images

He played in all seven matches as England won the 2003 World Cup in Australia and, in the final against the hosts, won the line-out which led to Jonny Wilkinson’s winning drop goal.

Reaction to the MND diagnosis

“We are all deeply saddened and distressed to learn that Lewis Moody has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease,” said Bill Sweeney, chief executive of the Rugby Football Union.

“Lewis represented England, the British and Irish Lions and his clubs Leicester Tigers and Bath Rugby with both brilliance and distinction – one of the toughest and most fearless players ever to don a backrow shirt in the game, earning the respect and admiration of team-mates, opponents, and supporters alike all over the world.

“His contribution to rugby, both on and off the field, reflects the very best of our sport’s values.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our thoughts are with Lewis and his family and friends at this very difficult time as they come to terms with this diagnosis and I know the entire rugby community stands with them and will support them.”

What has Doddie Weir’s foundation said?

A spokesman for My Name'5 Doddie - the foundation set up in Weir’s name - said the organisation was “shocked and saddened” to learn of Moody’s diagnosis.

“Everyone at My Name’5 Doddie Foundation sends their full support to Lewis, his wife Annie, and their children as they begin to navigate life with the condition,” the spokesman said.

“Lewis has been an inspirational figure in rugby and beyond, and we know that the strength, courage and leadership he showed throughout his career will continue to inspire others as he faces MND head-on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our thoughts are also with the wider rugby community, as they deal with today’s news. If anyone is concerned about MND, or would like to learn more about the condition, please visit myname5doddie.co.uk or contact the foundation at [email protected].”

Tribute from Leicester

Moody ended his club career with Bath, but will forever be more commonly associated with Leicester.

Lewis Moody. former England captain and 2003 World Cup winner. | PA

He made 223 appearances for the Tigers and won two European Cups alongside his domestic honours.

“The figures, trophies and awards tell you what an incredible player Lewis was, but that is only half the story,” said Tigers chief executive Andrea Pinchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As an individual, his commitment to his club along with his warmth and passion shone through, which endeared him to team-mates, staff and supporters alike.”