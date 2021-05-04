Hundreds of patients seek medical cannabis after Scotland’s first clinic opens

Sapphire Medical Clinics announced in March that it had received the first Healthcare Improvement Scotland registration to prescribe medical cannabis to patients across Scotland.

In its first week of operation the clinic saw 500 patients, Sapphire Medical has announced.

Patients have so far been seen by remote consultation, but the group hopes to offer face-to-face appointments in Stirling once restrictions ease, at One Allan Park Wellbeing clinic, which currently offers a range of holistic treatments.

The first medical cannabis clinic in Scotland has been approved by regulators.

The clinic offers flowers, oils and capsules to patients suffering from a range of conditions, including chronic pain and anxiety.

Patients so far have included Andrew, 42, from Edinburgh.

“I am grateful to now have the opportunity to access medical cannabis via Sapphire Medical Clinics for my persistent pain condition,” he said.

"The service has been very smooth and I have been kept informed throughout the process. I hope to be able to use less of the opioid medication I have been stuck with for many years."

SNP MP for Stirling Alyn Smith welcomed the opening of the clinic and its popularity so far.

“I am delighted to welcome Sapphire Medical Clinics to Scotland as the first and only registered clinic to prescribe medical cannabis,” he said.

"The Stirling-based clinic, which is accessible from the surrounding areas, provides patients who suffer from conditions, such as chronic pain and anxiety, the opportunity to access this treatment.

"Growing the evidence base is vital to further improve patient access to medical cannabis and having met the team at Sapphire, I am pleased to see that Scottish patients will now be contributing to their comprehensive national registry database.

"I am confident that together we can bring about greater access to medical cannabis and really change lives.”

Sapphire medical offers initial appointments at £100, with follow ups at £50.

Laws around cannabis use are common throughout the UK under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971. In November 2018 the law was changed to allow for medical use, following several high profile cases involving children.

