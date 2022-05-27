Humza Yousaf unveils ‘life-changing’ MRI scanner at Beatson Cancer Centre

Humza Yousaf officially opened the new MRI suite at the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre in Glasgow.

The £3.6 million scanner will provide higher definition of MR images which will allow doctors to more accurately target certain tumour types than existing CT technology.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will enabmle clinicians to fully exploit the capabilities of the latest generation of radiotherapy machines to sculpt the radiation beam with an unprecedented level of precision around the shape of the tumour.

The £3.6 million scanner will provide higher definition of images

Dr David Dodds, chief of medicine, regional services at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC), said the equipment was “trailblazing” as it is the first technology of its kind in Scotland.

Around 20,000 patients will receive the “transformative” treatment on a number of tumour groups over the next 10 years.

The equipment’s purchase was possible thanks to a £1.7 million grant from the NHSGCC Board’s Endowment Fund, which covered 50 per cent of the anticipated costs.

The Beatson charity began fundraising for the rest of the balance in May 2019 and just six months later donors had raised £1.9 million.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf unveiling the scanner

Among the first donors was David Bartlett who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in April 2018 and received treatment at the Beatson.

He was one of a few people in Scotland to benefit from a pilot technique when doctors were able to use a diagnostic MRI scanner for radiotherapy planning.

Mr Bartlett and his wife Pamela said the treatment was “without doubt” life-changing. The pair raised thousands of pounds to help others receive the same care.