The new technology keeps proteins so stable that they can even be sent through the post with no loss of effectiveness.

The breakthrough could revolutionise the way medicines are transported to patients

Scottish scientists have helped develop a novel way of distributing medicines without the need for refrigeration - opening up the possibility of posting vital medicines to patients.

Researchers, from the Universities of Glasgow, Manchester and Warwick, have designed a hydrogel – a material mostly made of water – that stabilises proteins, protecting its properties and functionality at temperatures as high as 50°C.

The breakthrough, published in the journal Nature, could “significantly improve accessibility of essential protein-based drugs in developing countries where cold storage infrastructure may be lacking, helping efforts to diagnose and treat more people with serious health conditions”.

Dave Adams, a professor at the University of Glasgow’s School of Chemistry, said: “In the early days of the covid vaccine rollout, there was a lot of attention given in the news media to the challenges of transporting and storing the vaccines, and how medical staff had to race to put them in people’s arms quickly after thawing.

“The technology we’ve developed marks a significant advance in overcoming the challenges of the existing ‘cold chain’ which delivers therapeutic proteins to patients.

“The results of our tests have very encouraging results, going far beyond current hydrogel storage techniques’ abilities to withstand heat and vibration.

“That could help create much more robust delivery systems in the future, which require much less careful handling and temperature management.”

Scientists put samples of proteins suspended in hydrogel into the post, where they spent two days in transit between locations.

Once the sample arrived at its destination, the team’s analysis showed that the gels’ structures remained intact and the proteins had been entirely prevented from aggregating.

Protein therapeutics are used to treat a range of conditions, from cancer to diabetes and most recently to treat obesity and play a vital role in modern medicine and biotechnology.

However, keeping them stable and safe for storage and transportation is a challenge. They must be kept cold to prevent any deterioration, using significant amounts of energy and limiting equitable distribution in developing countries.

The medicines also often include additives – called excipients – which must be safe for the drug and its recipients limiting material options.

Matthew Gibson, a professor at the University of Manchester said: “Delivering and storing proteins intact is crucial for many areas of biotechnology, diagnostics and therapies.

“Recently, it has emerged that hydrogels can be used to prevent protein aggregation, which allows them to be kept at room temperature, or warmer.

“However, separating the hydrogel components from the protein or proving that they are safe to consume is not always easy.