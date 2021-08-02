Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.
Nia is described as a workout combining “Martial, healing, and dance art. Targeting the body, mind, emotions and spirit.”
Pioneered by Debbie and Carlos Rosas in Oregon, USA in the 1980s, Nia was developed to combat injuries under the motto ‘Your Body Your Way’. It was brought to Scotland in 2010 and has been growing ever since.
Bronwyn, who will lead fortnightly Nia classes on the Bruntsfield Links, said: “Nia is playful, fun, heart centered and perfectly suitable for ages 18+, all fitness levels and comprises of 3 levels so you can move from whatever energy or fitness level you
are at.”
Upcoming classes:
Saturday August 14, 1-2pm
Saturday August 21, 1-2pm
Saturday September 4, 1-2pm
Casual attendance £15
Two classes £26
Three classes £35
To book or for more information, contact:
Bronwyn Tutty on [email protected]