How do you catch Hepatitis A? Scotland cases, symptoms, vaccine, cure

Public health officials are investigating a small number of cases of Hepatitis A in North Lanarkshire

A major health board has issued a public warning after an outbreak of Hepatitis A cases as an investigation was launched.

NHS Lanarkshire said it was dealing with a “small number of cases” of the contagious liver infection in the Cumbernauld area.

What are the symptoms?

Hepatitis A can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months.

Symptoms include feeling tired and generally unwell, joint and muscle pain, a fever, loss of appetite, nausea or vomiting, diarrhoea, and a pain in the upper-right part of the stomach.

However, NHS Lanarkshire warned some people with hepatitis A, particularly young children, do not show any symptoms.

How can I catch hepatitis A?

The virus tends to spread through contaminated food or water, or from close contact with an infected person.

What can I do if I have hepatitis A?

Vaccinations are being offered to the contacts of people affected and residents in the area are being urged to watch out for symptoms, although the illness is sometimes asymptomatic.

Public health consultant Dr Alison Smith-Palmer said: “We are aware of a small number of cases of hepatitis A in the Cumbernauld area.

“We are working closely with the cases, their families and their close contacts who, as a precautionary measure, are being offered the chance to get vaccinated against hepatitis A infection.

“The hepatitis A vaccine is a well established safe and effective vaccine which provides protection against infection to those who receive the vaccine and also helps to protect people who may have other health conditions and may be at risk of severe illness if they become infected with hepatitis A.

“We are also asking the local residents in Cumbernauld to be aware of the symptoms and signs of hepatitis A infection and if they are experiencing any symptoms or signs to seek medical attention.

“More information on hepatitis A is available on the NHS Inform website. You can go to the NHS Inform home page and type in “hepatitis A” in the search box.”

Is there a vaccine for hepatitis A?

Health experts previously said they believed a lack of exposure to the virus in infants due Covid lockdowns could have lowered immunity to hepatitis.

There is no cure for hepatitis A, which will usually get better its own within a couple of months, according to the NHS Inform website.