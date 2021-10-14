Kevin Stewart, the Scottish government's minister for mental wellbeing, has said that Scotland is aiming to become the first country in the world with a dedicated self-harm strategy.

Currently, self-harm comes under a national suicide prevention strategy in Scotland and the creation of suicide crisis support action group was announced by the Scottish Government yesterday.

However, a more focused self-harm approach is being considered, according to a Scottish Government minister.

Kevin Stewart, the Scottish government's minister for mental wellbeing, told BBC Scotland: "We need to go further and I think it is only right that we look at a self-harm strategy and action plan as we have done with suicide prevention.

"I'm not aware of any other country in the world that has a unique dedicated self-harm strategy but that is what we are going to do.

“The Government will continue to work with partners like the Samaritans in order for us to get this right in the future."

It comes as rates of self-harm are increasing across the country, particularly amongst young people and those from deprived backgrounds.

One in 10 calls to the Samaritans is about self-harm and a report from the charity expresses concerns that self-harm support is falling off the agenda.

Glasgow University professor Rory O'Connor, who is involved in suicide prevention and self harm research, told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland: "If we look at the stereotype, this stigmatising myth that self-harm is about attention-seeking, it is not. It is about attention-needing.

“Ask yourself how bad you must feel if you are willing to harm yourself because that way of harming yourself is often a way of dealing with unbearable pain."

SAMH 0141 530 1000

Breathing Space 0800 83 85 87

Samaritans 116 123

