Hay fever is usually at its peak between late March and September, but this year could be particularly bad for sufferers, according to new research.

Hay fever can be an irritating condition for people to manage throughout the spring, summer, and even early autumn months. Causing a range of symptoms from runny noses to watery eyes, it affects more than 10 million people in the UK.

Here’s what you need to know about the symptoms and why hay fever may be particularly bad this summer.

What causes hay fever in the UK?

Hay fever, also called seasonal allergic rhinitis, is caused by exposure to various types of pollen, including from grass, trees, and other plants. Pollen is a fine powdery substances made up of microscopic grains from the male part of a plant that travels through the air to germinate female plants.

Different pollen is more densely present at different times of year, as different plants pollinate differently. Here’s a look at the most common UK pollen types and which time of year they are most prevalent:

- Alder pollen, present from January to April, peaking in March

- Hazel pollen, present from January to April, peaking February to March

The NHS estimates that more than 10 million people have hayfever in England alone. Photo: Peopleimages / Getty Images / Canva Pro.

- Yew pollen, present from January to April, peaking in March

- Elm pollen, present from February to April, peaking in March

- Willow pollen, present from February to April, peaking in March

- Poplar pollen, present from March to May, peaking in March

The most common symptoms of hayfever include sneezing and an itchy or irritated throat. Photo: 4FR / Getty Images / Canva Pro.

- Birch pollen, present from March to June, peaking April to May

- Ash pollen, present from March to May, peaking in April

- Plane pollen, present from March to May, peaking in May

- Oak pollen, present from March to June, peaking in May

- Oil seed rape pollen, present from March to July, peaking May to June

- Pine pollen, present from April to July, peaking in May

- Grass pollen, present from May to September, peaking June to July

- Lime pollen, present from June to July, peaking in June

- Nettle pollen, present from May to September, peaking in June

- Dock pollen, present from May to August, peaking in June

- Mugwort pollen, present from June to September, peaking July to August

Why is pollen so bad this year?

Conditions could be about to get even worse; a recent study by the University of Worcester, published in the Science of The Total Environment journal, warned that it could be one of the worst seasons for birch pollen on record.

The severity is due to two things. “Firstly, higher than average temperatures last June, when the pollen is produced, allowed greater potential for high pollen levels,” says Dr Beverley Adams-Groom, senior pollen forecaster at the university.

“Secondly, birch trees have a biennial pattern of pollen production, one mild year and one severe year, and this year was already expected to be a high year.”

What are the top hay fever symptoms?

According to the NHS, symptoms of hay fever can include:

- Sneezing and coughing

- A runny or blocked nose

- Itchy, red or watery eyes

- Itchy throat, mouth, nose and ears

- Loss of smell

- Pain around your temples and forehead or headaches

- Earache

- Feeling tired

Those with asthma may also experience a tight feeling in their chest, being short of breath, or wheezing and coughing. Not everyone experiences all of these symptoms, depending on the severity of the hay fever. The symptoms can last for weeks or months, unlike the common cold which passes after a few weeks.

How can I stay on top of my symptoms?

The first step is to avoid exposure to the pollen that affects you the most.

“Allergens responsible for hay fever include grass pollens and tree pollens (spring and summer), weed pollens and fungal mould spores,” says Dr Nisa Aslam, a GP from Typharm’s Skin Life Sciences Foundation.

“Watch the daily pollen forecasts. Don’t go outside when the pollen count is high and keep all windows shut.”

Preventive medicines can help to reduce symptoms if you know in advance when you’re going to be exposed to pollen.

“This can be a steroid nasal spray one to two weeks before symptoms start,” says Aslam.

Alternatively, natural nasal sprays “can help to prevent the symptoms of hayfever and other types of allergic rhinitis by forming a protective film in our inner nose, stopping allergens that we breathe in from trying to enter our respiratory system”, she says.