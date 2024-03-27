Hackers reportedly threaten to release huge amount of stolen NHS Scotland data

A criminal hacking group has claimed it has three terabytes of NHS Scotland data, which it is threatening to release.

The group, INC RANSOM, has reportedly published its demands and a “proof pack” showing it holds the information on its dark web blog, where it issues demands to its victims. Police Scotland is continuing to investigate.

The attack was publicly disclosed by INC RANSOM on March 26. The group claims to hold three terabytes of NHS data, which equates to 3,000 gigabytes.

It comes after a cyber attack against NHS Dumfries and Galloway was disclosed last week.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway announced it had sustained an attack which may have compromised a “significant quantity” of data, including that which could identify patients and staff.

Scotland’s Health Secretary Neil Gray later told MSPs the hack has had little effect on the day-to-day running of services in the health board.

“I am pleased to say that at the moment there has been minimal impact on patient services, however, I think it’s important to note that we know at this stage that the incident has resulted in the need for some staff to change working practices in the short term,” he said.

“I’m very grateful to everyone who is working to ensure people still receive the best possible care while we work at pace to ensure a return to normal working practices.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said today: "Police Scotland enquiries are continuing into a cyber attack on NHS Dumfries & Galloway."

The chief executive of NHS Dumfries and Galloway, Jeff Ace, said: “We absolutely deplore the release of confidential patient data as part of this criminal act.

“This information has been released by hackers to evidence that this is in their possession.

“We are continuing to work with Police Scotland, the National Cyber Security Centre, the Scottish Government, and other agencies in response to this developing situation.

“Patient-facing services continue to function effectively as normal.

“As part of this response, we will be making contact with any patients whose data has been leaked at this point, and continue working to limit any sharing of this information.