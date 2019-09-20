Glasgow's 'super hospital' opened despite 'not meeting safety standards'

Glasgow's 'super hospital' was reportedly allowed to open despite having ventilation problems like the new Sick Kids facility in Edinburgh.

It has been reported the ventilation systems at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) failed to meet safety standards, but the facility was still opened in 2015.

The decision contrasted with the new Sick Kids hospital at Little France, which had its opening delayed at the last minute after failing to meet the same ventilation standards.

Two patients have died due to infection outbreaks at QEUH.

A ten-year-old patient was one of the deaths, with his passing coming after he tested positive to a fungus linked to pigeon droppings.

Scottish Conservatives health spokesman Miles Briggs told The Times: "Parents and staff will be deeply concerned about revelations that that Queen Elizabeth University Hospital opened without meeting the necessary standards on ventilation.

"This is just the latest troubling information regarding a hospital building project in Scotland that the SNP has mismanaged."

Mr Briggs has written to health secretary Jeane Freeman asking her to clarify the situation. He said the public deserved to know the full story.

Ms Freeman on Tuesday announced a public inquiry to examine issues affecting safety and well-being at both the new Sick Kids and QEUH.

The investigation will determine how problems relating to ventilation and other key building systems occurred and what steps can be taken to prevent the same situation happening in future projects.