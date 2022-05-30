All four people are receiving treatment appropriate to their condition in line with nationally agreed protocols and guidance, Public Health Scotland (PHS) insisted.

Close contacts of the cases are being identified and provided with health information, advice and, where appropriate, a vaccination.

The case announced on Monday is the fourth confirmed in Scotland since May 23.

Monkeypox symptoms include include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion Pic: Science Photo Library

Dr Nick Phin, PHS director of public health science, said: “Anyone with an unusual blister-like rash or small number of blister-like sores on any part of their body, including their genital area, should avoid close contact with others and seek medical advice if they have any concerns.

“Public Health Scotland continues to work with NHS boards and wider partners in Scotland and the UK to investigate the source of these infections.

“We have well-established and robust infection control procedures for dealing with such cases of infectious disease and these are being strictly followed and the overall risk to the general public is low.”

Monkeypox is a viral infection usually found in west and central Africa.

Health officials said the west African strain recently detected in the UK is generally a mild, self-limiting illness, spread by very close contact with someone already infected and with symptoms of monkeypox.

Most people recover within a few weeks.

PHS said it has been working closely with NHS boards and other partners to raise awareness of the disease and ensure services are ready to respond.