Whether you'd like to pop to the shops, out for a spot of lunch or to visit friends, you can get there in comfort and style in a chaffeur driven Mercedes.

There are over 1000 care homes in Scotland, offering a mix of respite and long-term stay, but few have the sparkle and joy of Rubislaw Park, in the west end of the city. Manager Gayle Bain says the five-star way of life they offer is all about ensuring a person’s senior years are every bit as fulfilling as when they were younger.

“We have created a care home fit for the 21st century. The home itself is five-star in terms of facilities and the experience our staff have to offer, but we’ve specifically thought about the resident’s journey here and what they want to enjoy in life.

“It’s a bit of a cliché, but many of our residents and their relatives were anxious about coming to a care home, thinking that it was simply a place to be until the inevitable happened. But care homes have changed, and certainly at Rubislaw Park we fully reflect that. This is not the end, but the beginning of another chapter to enjoy.”

As well as offering 86 en-suite bedrooms, there’s fine dining available offering plenty of variety and choice, a hair salon and treatment for all your pampering needs and the on-site cinema room – don’t forget your popcorn and a glass of wine. Plus the popular bar with a weekly happy hour complete with canapes, and activities aimed to entertain and stimulate all the residents.

Gayle said families often have a misconception that care homes offer low-key activities with minimal interaction, but Rubislaw Park is markedly different.

“Our activities team do a wonderful job, choosing events and activities offering variety and choice to suit our residents, making it a very vibrant care home. If they miss the independence of a trip to the cinema we can put on an old movies afternoon. Or perhaps they want to meet their friends from their own ‘bubble’ in the home for a coffee or a glass of fizz at the bar. Gin-tasting was another popular event, and Friday afternoon happy hour, complete with canapes, is the highlight of the week for everyone!”

And the staff ethos to ensuring all residents are respected and valued extends through every department, including catering, housekeeping, caring and the nursing staff, whom Gayle described as ‘clinical role models’ for their level of care. “I’m very proud of the team we have here,” she said. “Every one of them is committed to the quality of the care and service we provide to each of our residents.”

Residents can enjoy music with a glass of wine in ambient surroundings.

Appreciating and using the talents of the residents is a rewarding experience for all parties. Gayle added: “One of our residents was a very well respected florist in the area. She still loves to work with flowers, and helps us by taking the lead on all the floral arrangements in the home, so is still able to do the things she enjoys.

“We have been supporting and working in collaboration with the Prince’s Trust. They have been assisting ourselves with some unique garden project works and in return we have supported some of their young members in building life experiences. We are committed to supporting community projects and recognise the dual benefits these projects offer.”

Outside space at Rubislaw Park is delightful… if you are lucky enough to have a room on the east wing, with floor to ceiling glass windows, you’ll enjoy visits from deer, squirrels and foxes most days.

Rubislaw Park has won a coveted top 20 carehome.co.uk award for three years in a row, and in 2020 was the only Aberdeen home to make the list – testament to the fantastic care and facilities that are on offer.

While every bedroom is different at Rubislaw Park Care Home, each is finished to the highest standard, with its own ensuite, TV and Music System, and wonderful view.

It’s well worth booking a no obligation, Covid-safe tour if you are looking for warm, friendly, five-star accommodation for yourself or a loved one.

Find out more at https://www.rubislawpark.com/.