First-ever set of quadruplets born in Scottish region as mother left 'speechless'

Arlene and John Mitchell, from Longridge in West Lothian, have welcomed a rare set of quadruplets into the world - marking the the first naturally conceived quads ever born in the NHS Lothian area.

A Scottish woman has astounded doctors by giving birth to quadruplets.

Arlene and John Mitchell, from Longridge in West Lothian, have welcomed a rare set of quadruplets into the world, marking the the first naturally conceived quads ever born in the NHS Lothian area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new arrivals – Ben, Noah, Harrison and Rory – were born on May 14 and weigh less than 3lb each.

Arlene Mitchell with her four baby boys

The smallest of the baby brothers, Harrison, weighed in at 2lb 14 oz, while Ben, Noah, and Rory each weighed 2lb 15oz.

Naturally conceived quadruplets are extremely rare, with doctors estimating the odds at about one in 700,000 births.

Arlene, 34, and John, 38, who already have a daughter Lauren, 11, and three-year-old son Hunter are now getting used to being a family of eight.

Arlene said: “It was a total shock when we found out there were four babies at the first scan. The nurse said she thought there was more than one baby and then she said there was more than three babies. I was absolutely speechless and my husband just couldn’t believe it.

The proud parents - Arlene and John Mitchell

“They are really beautiful and we are so delighted. We can’t wait to take our four boys home to Lauren and Hunter and start our journey as a family of eight."

John said: “Life is going to be a bit noisier for all of us, but I’m really looking forward to us being one big family.”

Arlene was closely monitored throughout her pregnancy because of risks associated with multiple births, such as premature delivery and preeclampsia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Having quadruplets is a high-risk pregnancy and at every scan, I was really anxious that there wouldn’t be four heartbeats. The midwifery team were absolutely amazing, they really supported me every step of the way.”

The Royal Infirmary's delivery team - each baby had an individual team of four clinicians assigned to look after them as soon as they were welcomed into the world.

A dedicated team of 17 doctors and midwives delivered the quadruplets in the Simpson’s Centre for Reproductive Health at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh on May 14. Each baby had an individual team of four clinicians assigned to look after them as soon as they were welcomed into the world.

The boys were each given intensive care in the neonatal department to help stabilise their breathing and allow them to grow while they were tube fed.

Two of the boys, Harrison and Rory, were then moved to the Special Care Baby Unit in St John’s Hospital to be closer to their family, before Ben and Noah joined them.

Katy Ruggeri, associate director of midwifery at NHS Lothian, said: "Delivering quadruplets is an extraordinary experience and I am immensely proud of our entire midwifery and neonatal team for their dedication and expertise throughout this remarkable journey. This was the first set of quadruplets delivered in Lothian and it's something the entire team will remember for the rest of their careers."

Arlene and John said the boys were now thriving, with the family preparing for the big move home.