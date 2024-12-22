Father-of-two who had six brain operations after suffering fractured skull 'grateful' to be home for Christmas

Scott Gold, 37, is simply happy to be home for Christmas and able to ‘cuddle my family’

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A father-of-two who spent five weeks in a coma has told how he wants to "curl up on the settee and cuddle my family" after making it home from hospital for Christmas.

Scott Gold, 37, spent 16 weeks in hospital after he suffered what doctors described as a "significant skull fracture" after striking his head when he was knocked to the ground on a night out in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The accountant from Paisley underwent six brain operations at the Institute for Neurological Sciences (INS) at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Scott Gold, 37 with his family, wife Stephanie, 34, and their sons Oliver, five, and Myles, three. Picture: Family Handout/PA Wire

He spent five weeks in an induced coma in the intensive care unit (ICU), followed by two weeks in a high dependency ward and nine weeks in the neurorehabilitation unit where he had to relearn basic life skills.

Mr Gold is now well enough to be discharged in time for Christmas at home with his wife Stephanie, 34, and their sons Oliver, five, and Myles, three.

Ahead of leaving hospital, Mr Gold said: "People keep asking me what I'm looking forward to most. But to me it's simple – I just want to curl up on the settee and cuddle my family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know I'll be busy over the festive period as my friends and family have said they'll be round to see me, and that will be brilliant. But in here I've had lots of spare time to think, and I just really miss Stephanie and the boys."

Scott Gold, 37, beside the 'thank you' wall in the neurorehabilitation unit at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde. Picture: NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde/PA Wire

Mrs Gold praised NHS staff for the care provided, saying: "They've given me my Scott back."

She added: "You read so many negative stories about the NHS, but it's only when the worst happens that you find out how amazing these people are.

"I can't really put into words how grateful I am."

She recalled getting a phone call from one of Mr Gold's friends the day after the couple celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary to say her husband had a head injury and was being taken to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "Then a police officer came on the phone and I really started to worry."

Mrs Gold said she asked the officer if her husband was alive and was told his fingers were moving, which was a "hopeful sign".

"Then I knew it was really bad, so I made sure the kids were OK with my mum and dad and drove straight to the hospital," she said.

At the hospital she was not allowed to see Mr Gold and a consultant told her she should prepare for the worst because her husband had suffered a bleed on the brain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Gold said: "I was completely in shock, but also really confused. How can someone go out for a normal night out and end up like this?"

Calan Mathieson, a consultant neurosurgeon at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, said Mr Gold's condition had been "touch-and-go for a few weeks", adding: "At the beginning we feared for the worst.

"He had suffered a significant skull fracture and his brain had undergone serious trauma. He underwent six brain operations and needed a shunt inserted to ease pressure from fluid build-up on his brain.

"Telling a family that they might lose a loved one is never something we take lightly, but in this case we felt it was important they were able to prepare for the worst."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Gold, who is hoping to make a phased return to work at Morgan Stanley in Glasgow, remembers nothing about the night out or the weeks of recovery when he was at his sickest.

Mrs Gold said her husband's injury "has had a massive impact on his life and will continue to do so", adding: "Ultimately, all I wanted was that he could feel love for us, and that he knew he was loved.