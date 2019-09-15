Falkirk MSP is in the pink for Breast Cancer Now

There’s no hiding place for Holyrood politicians when it comes to supporting the ‘“Wear it Pink” campaign - but Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson was happy to oblige.

He got together with Alison Tait, a patient advocate for the Breast Cancer Now charity, to help raise awareness of the event on Friday, October 18.

Since launching in 2002, Wear it Pink has raised more than £33million to fund breast cancer research and provide life-changing support for those affected by the disease.

The Falkirk SNP man said: “Having lost my mother to breast cancer, this is a cause that’s very close to my heart.

“Every year about 4,700 women in Scotland are diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 1,000 die of the disease.

“The money raised by this event allows Breast Cancer Now to fund world-class research to help improve outcomes and to support those living with a diagnosis.

“I hope people across Falkirk district will join me on Friday, October 18, in wearing pink to support this great cause.”

Alison, a 49-year-old mum from Edinburgh with incurable secondary breast cancer, said: “Breast Cancer Now does incredible work that makes a real difference for people like me who are living with this disease.

“In May 2018, I helped Breast Cancer Now to launch the Perjeta Now campaign in Scotland.

“It successfully made this extraordinary drug routinely available to women in Scotland living with incurable secondary breast cancer, giving them nearly 16 months of extra life compared to other treatments.

“Fundraising events like Wear it Pink help to support Breast Cancer Now’s invaluable work and I would like to encourage people across Scotland to get involved and donate what you can.”

Anyone who is interested in organising a Wear it Pink event – whether it’s a cake sale, fancy dress day or raffle – at their workplace, school or in the community, can find out more and get a free fundraising pack at wearitpink.org.

Breast Cancer Now chief executive Baroness Delyth Morgan said: “Breast cancer still affects so many of us, and our goal as a charity is that by 2050 everyone who develops breast cancer will live, and be supported to live well.

“We hope that by wearing pink, Michael Matheson will encourage more people to wear it pink on October 18 and help us to continue to fund vital breast cancer research and support.”