Falkirk Council issue warning after avian flu reports at two local locations

Cases of avian flu at two public open spaces in the Falkirk area has led the local authority to issue an urgent warning to dog owners.

Recent cases of the virus, impacting wild birds, have been identified at The Helix and Kinnaird ponds.

Signage has now been placed at both locations to advise visitors of the situation and the precautions they should take. The risk to the public remains low, but we urge residents to follow the guidance in place.

At The Helix, park staff are taking appropriate safety measures including approved procedures for the removal of deceased birds. Access to areas where swans gather has been restricted to prevent unnecessary disturbance, and visitors are asked not to feed the birds.

Signs have been put in place at the Helix - home of the world famous Kelpies - advising dog owners of the situation (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Dog owners should keep their pets away from dead or sick birds and be mindful that while dogs are not at direct risk, walking through contaminated areas can spread the virus to other locations, particularly where domestic birds may be present.

At Kinnaird, signs have been installed to warn of Avian flu in the area. Contractors working near the ponds have been made aware of the situation and are following hygiene measures to minimise any potential spread.

NHS Scotland and Public Health Scotland are being kept informed of the situation.

If people do come across dead or visibly sick birds in public areas, please do not touch them and report sightings to Defra’s helpline on 03459 33 55 77.