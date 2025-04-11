Eric Dane - star of Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria - has revealed the diagnosis

Euphoria actor Eric Dane has revealed he is battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Speaking to PEOPLE, he said: “I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

Actor Eric Dane (left) and Chrysalis Butterfly Ball co-chair Rebecca Gayheart-Dane at the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in 2017. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Chrysalis Butterfly Ball | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Mr Dane added: “I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

He is married to Rebecca Gayheart, and the couple share two children, Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13.

The American actor, 52, is also known for roles including Jason Dean in Charmed, Dane and as Mark ‘McSteamy’ Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy.

What is amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

ALS is the most common form of motor neurone disease.

It is a terminal degenerative disorder that causes people to lose the use of their limbs and the ability to speak, swallow and eventually breathe independently.

There is no cure. Those with motor neurone disease die, on average, 27 months after diagnosis, but some patients can live for decades.

Stephen Hawking was diagnosed with a slow-progressing form of the disease at the age of 21 and lived to the age of 76.