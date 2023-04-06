University of Edinburgh students have rejected calls for all student association venues to go vegan by 2027.

The student-led Plant-Based University of Edinburgh campaign group.

Plant-Based Universities (PBU) Edinburgh campaigners put the motion forward in an effort to fight climate change and use more local produce.

But only 19% of the 812 students who voted were in favour of the plans.

Stirling University students' union became the first in the UK to ban meat and dairy products from its campus in November with plant-based food to be solely served by 2025.

PBU Edinburgh campaigner Emily Kemp called the vote outcome "a setback in our strive for climate justice, but not one we will allow to stop us."

"Going plant-based is a step that must be taken, it is only a shame that it will not happen sooner," she said.