A death in Scotland has been linked to an E.Coli outbreak which sparked the recall of cheese products over Christmas.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said 30 confirmed cases of Shiga toxin-producing E.coli (Stec) have been recorded across England and Scotland in patients aged seven to 81.

The agency added a person in Scotland had now died from the infection.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government said its “thoughts are with the loved ones of the person who has died”.

“The Scottish Government, Food Standards Scotland and Public Health Scotland will continue to do all we can to assist with the ongoing investigations,” said the spokesperson.

"We encourage everyone to check the product recall details on the Food Standards Scotland website.

“Cheeses are sometimes included as part of a hamper, served as individual portions or bought as a gift, so it may not always be clear whether you have purchased an affected product."

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) announced a precautionary recall of four products from cheesemaker Mrs Kirkham’s Lancashire Cheese on Christmas Eve because of possible E.coli contamination.

It has warned the public not to eat the following cheeses: Mrs Kirkham's Mild & Creamy Lancashire; Mrs Kirkham's Tasty Lancashire; Mrs Kirkham's Mature Lancashire; Mrs Kirkham's Smoked Lancashire; and No 1 Waitrose and Partners, Farmhouse Kirkham's Lancashire cheese.

The UKHSA said investigations were continuing into any common links between cases, including to the recalled cheeses, but there is no current evidence to suggest the death is linked.

On Christmas Day, Mrs Kirkham’s Lancashire Cheese posted a message on Facebook, which reads: "Morning, further to the media reports which have come out this morning, regarding the recall of our products, we would just like to say this is a precautionary measure, to ensure the well being of our customers.

“We were only made aware of this yesterday teatime, and as yet there has not been any testing carried out on our product by the Food Standards Agency to confirm this.

“We are working with our EHO [Environmental Health Officer] and the FSA to get to the bottom of this matter.

“Mrs Kirkham's site is Salsa [Safe And Local Supplier Approved] and cheese accredited, and part of the Specialist Cheesemakers Association, and [we] have followed the best code of practise within our business.

“This particular strain of E.coli that is involved in the potential outbreak is something which is new to us all.

“All the testing we carry out, and all other cheesemakers on their products, from milk through to finished product, this new strain would not have apparently been detected.”

The UKHSA, FSA, Public Health Scotland (PHS) and Food Standards Scotland are working together with other partner agencies to investigate the outbreak.

A PHS spokesperson said: “PHS can confirm there has been one death associated with E.coli O145 in Scotland.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation in Scotland and are working with UKHSA, who are investigating at a UK-wide level.”

Symptoms caused by Stec organisms include severe diarrhoea (including bloody diarrhoea), abdominal pain, and sometimes haemolytic uremic syndrome – a serious condition that can lead to kidney failure and can be fatal.

Tina Potter, head of incidents at the FSA, said: “We are aware that this recalled product may be popular over the festive period, especially as it has been sold as part of a Christmas gift hamper, and so we are urging consumers to check whether they have bought or been gifted this product.